An old clip of Volodymyr Zelenskyy side-eyeing Donald Trump's suggestion that he 'get together' with Putin and solve their 'problem' has resurfaced on Twitter

An 2019 clip of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump has re-surfaced.

In the clip, Trump suggests that Zelenskyy "get together" with Putin to solve their "problem."

In response, Zelenskyy gives Trump a look of wide-eyed shock and disgust.

An old video has resurfaced on Twitter, showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's look of alarm and disgust at then-President Donald Trump's suggestion that he "get together" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to solve their "problem."

The video was taken during a meeting on September 25, 2019, between Zelenskyy and Trump, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. At the time, the meeting made the news for other reasons — namely, the release of a shocking memo of a call between the two during which Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

Initially posted by journalist Aaron Rupar in 2019, the video was re-posted by historian and Boston College professor Heather Cox Richardson on Tuesday.

In the clip, Trump leans toward Zelenskyy and loudly says: "I really hope that you and President Putin can get together and solve your problem."

At the time, Russian troops were involved in smaller-scale military skirmishes in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

"That would be a tremendous achievement," Trump said. "And I know you're trying to do that."

Zelenskyy responds to Trump with a look of wide-eyed shock and disgust at the suggestion and does not reply to the US leader.

Zoomed-in versions of the 2019 clip were also widely-retweeted on Twitter, showing a clearer picture of Zelenskyy's response.

During the same session at the UN, Trump also, on record, urged Zelenskyy to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Zelenskyy later responded to press questions, saying that he had an "independent country" and couldn't "push anyone" to carry out investigations.

Trump was impeached for the first time several months after this meeting, in December 2019, for attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election while withholding essential military aid to the country.

