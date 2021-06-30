Old container of bed sheets leads to child sex charges for southwest Ohio man

Kristen Spicker, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Jun. 30—A 64-year-old man is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case that allegedly took place more than 10 years ago in Englewood.

Michael McCready was charged with four counts of rape and five counts of sexual battery, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The majority of the charges stem from incidents that took place between Jan. 7, 2009, through Jan. 7, 2014. One of the sexual battery charges is from an incident that took place on or about Jan. 7, 2017, to present.

The victim is known to the suspect.

In February, the victim and her mother went to Englewood police, and the victim reported she'd been sexually abused by McCready when she was about 5 or 6 years old.

The victim reported she recently found a container with soiled bed sheets and clothing from when she was a child, according to an affidavit. She took the items and gave them to her mother after telling her mother about the alleged abuse. The items were turned over to police as evidence.

During a forensic interview, the victim reported that McCready got into her bed with her and touched and raped her, according to documents. She also reported an incident when she was a high school freshman when McCready allegedly touched her.

An analysis of the fitted bed sheet was "presumptive positive" for blood and inconclusive for semen, according to court records.

During an interview with police, McCready denied the allegations to police and agreed to take a polygraph. When he was told he failed the polygraph, McCready "alleged he failed the polygraph due to the fact that the questions being asked of him were 'repulsive,'" the affidavit read.

He also reportedly denied knowing about the bed sheets and clothing.

Police arrested McCready on June 25, according to jail booking records. He was arraigned Monday, and his bond was set at $50,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sniffer dog tracks down missing six-year-old girl

    Child found with ‘barely any food or water’

  • Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

    America’s most iconic youth organizations – the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA – have been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership, due partly to the pandemic, and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades. Court records show membership has fallen further since then, to about 762,000. The Girl Scouts say their youth membership fell by nearly 30%, from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million this year.

  • 'It Hurts Every Day:' Family Of Pregnant Postal Worker Who Vanished In 2018 Offering Reward

    The family of a pregnant Chicago woman who mysteriously disappeared almost three years ago is now seeking help from the public looking for any new information related to the cold case. On Sunday, Kierra Coles’ parents addressed the media in downtown Chicago to revive interest in their daughter’s unsolved missing person’s case. Coles vanished in October 2018. At the time, she was 26 — and three months pregnant with her first child. “We miss her,” Coles’ mother, Karen Phillips, told WGN-TV. “We ar

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • If Mo’Nique Wants To Be Regarded As An Auntie Who Loves Us, Perhaps She Should Act Like It And Get Over Bonnets For Real.

    Mo'Nique is still talking about Black women wearing bonnets in public.

  • Corrections Officer Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Wife In Driveway Of Her Home

    An ex-corrections sergeant in New York has been sentenced to 25 years to life after being convicted of second-degree murder for his former wife’s 2018 stabbing death. Timothy Alexander was found guilty last April for murdering his wife, Terrie DeGelormo, 34, on Nov. 15, 2018, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. That day, the victim’s mother found DeGelormo on the snow-covered driveway of her Wappinger, New York home. Alexander “brutally” murdered DeGelormo as she shoveled snow in her driveway

  • Idaho man arrested last year pleads guilty to child pornography charges

    Authorities found files on his cellphone depicting a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old.

  • Former IndyCar driver stands for first time in 21 years

    For the first time in 21 years, after a crash paralyzed IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt from the neck down, he danced with his daughter on her wedding day with the help of an exoskeleton.

  • Mexican authorities search for relatives of abandoned migrant boy

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican authorities on Tuesday were searching for the relatives of a boy, thought to be about 2 years old, who was found alone near a truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions. Lutgarda Madrigal, the attorney for the protection of children and adolescents of Veracruz state, where the boy had been found, said it was still unclear where the boy was from. Madrigal added the boy was not injured.

  • A 'haunted' village in Scotland is on sale for $173,000 - and it comes with a private beach and 17th-century ruins

    The village is said to be haunted by the ghost of the Lady of Lawers, a former resident who was known for her eerie prophecies.

  • Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Hit With Shocking New Slay Charge

    Rexburg Police DepartmentThe saga of the doomsday-obsessed mom accused of murdering her two kids took another stunning turn Tuesday when she was charged with hatching a conspiracy with her brother to kill her ex-husband.It’s the fourth slaying tied to Lori Vallow or her current husband, apocalypse author Chad Daybell, who is also accused of killing his previous wife weeks before he remarried.The new indictment comes as Vallow is confined to a mental health facility following a court ruling that

  • Tennessee Bloodhound Is Hailed A Hero After Finding Missing 6-Year-Old Girl, Who Disappeared Last Month

    A Tennessee bloodhound named Fred is being hailed a hero after locating a missing 6-year-old girl, who disappeared last month with her father. Fred used his nose to track the young girl, who Oxygen.com has opted not to name, to an outbuilding in Pea Ridge, where her 34-year-old father had barricaded the pair inside. “The door to the outbuilding was barricaded and the windows had been covered up with metal,” a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. “There was no ventilation and a

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Rescuers 'make headway' in desperate search

    At least 12 people are dead and 149 others remain unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida's Miami-Dade County last week, officials said. A massive search and rescue operation entered its seventh day on Wednesday, as crews continued to carefully comb through the pancaked pile of debris in hopes of finding survivors. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.

  • Mom ‘ugly cries’ when she accidentally records baby’s first word: ‘What an amazing moment to catch on camera!’

    When this mom sat down to record her 10-month-old standing up, she never expected to capture this...

  • Experts Say These Are the Best Ways to Lose Weight After 40 (and Keep It Off)

    These physicians and dietitians know how to outsmart a slowing metabolism and get lean—for good.

  • Former Blackhawks player opens up about alleged sexual abuse at hands of video coach

    A former Chicago Blackhawks player was allegedly sexually assaulted by ex-video coach Bradley Aldrich in 2010 and is still dealing with the long-term effects of the abuse.

  • Price Gougers Rip Off Pacific Northwest Heatwave Victims

    Jennifer Gauthier via ReutersScammers and price gougers are making the most of the deadly heatwave gripping much of the Pacific Northwest, selling used window air conditioners worth around $250 for $2,000 and hawking tiny desk fans for upwards of $200. In British Columbia, Canada, where more than 230 people have died from heat-related illnesses since Friday, air conditioned hotel rooms are going for up to three times the normal rate. And sweltering residents can’t book them fast enough.As some p

  • Bloodhound in Tennessee finds missing 6-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father

    Fred the bloodhound was able to successfully locate the child after smelling something that belonged to the father and tracking the two down via scent.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Microsoft executive says U.S. overuses secret orders for Americans' data

    The United States government is overusing its secret subpoena power to routinely gather vast amounts of data on American internet users, a senior Microsoft executive said in prepared testimony to Congress released on Wednesday. In remarks for a U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee hearing, the executive said that in the last five years Microsoft had received 2,400 to 3,500 secrecy orders a year and that U.S. courts provided little by way of meaningful oversight. Tom Burt, a vice president for customer security and trust, said that American law enforcement was ordering Microsoft to stay quiet about between one third to one quarter of the requests for data that it received, "developing a practice of reflexively asking to keep even routine investigations secret."