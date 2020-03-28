How old are coronavirus patients in the US? We looked at hospitalization data from 19 states

A USA TODAY analysis of data reported by 19 states shows that Americans of all ages seem to be equally susceptible to a coronavirus infection. States are reporting cases in every age range, though people in their 50s have slightly more confirmed cases on average.

While the disease can infect people of all ages, the worst effects are seen among older populations, according to figures reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The lowest infection rate among any age group was found in South Dakota, where residents 70 and older account for less than 5% of cases. That may be misleading, however, as the state has only reported only 41 positive tests so far.

Wyoming is reporting a low rate of infection among children and residents in their 20s. Again, the low number of tests may be responsible. The opposite is true for the District of Columbia where most of the cases are people in their 20s and 30s who make the majority of the district's population.

In Washington state, elderly populations have been impacted the most. That could be explained by the outbreaks in nursing homes. At least 129 cases were reported just at the Life Care Center in Kirkland.

The data reported by the states lines up with how the virus has played out in China. Both countries seem to have higher cases of patients in their 50s. However, the majority of infected in Italy and Spain, which follow the U.S. and China by the number of cases, are people over 70 years old. These nations have one of the largest percentage of older adults worldwide.

Dian Zhang and Javier Zarracina contributed to the story.

