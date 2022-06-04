Old county kennel on hold as temporary police K9 quarters

Jun. 4—Roxy performed a really neat pet trick late Thursday night, for which her human companion rewarded the clever canine with a tasty treat.

But any resemblance between Roxy and your playful pug or lovable lab ends there.

The Belgian Malinois's particular pet trick landed a 39-year-old man in jail, charged with possession of half an ounce of methamphetamine, according to Glynn County Police reports.

Roxie is nobody's pet. She is a highly-trained police dog.

Because of their intense training and their mission in law enforcement, K9s like Roxy require specific accommodations when their human police partners are unavailable. But one resident is not happy with the county police department's decision to temporarily house these police dogs at the old Glynn County Animal Control facility's kennels.

Cori Arlantico says she is concerned mainly because the old county kennels off U.S. 17 have no air conditioning and the facilities in general are outdated and in disrepair. Arlantico said she discussed her concerns with new Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon last month, as well as county police Lt. Richard Leska.

"Until they have it up to operational standards, which to me means controlled AC and controlled monitoring, I don't feel like the dogs should be staying there," Arlantico told The News.

Her concerns apparently were heard. Fallon confirmed to The News late Friday afternoon that the county is temporarily suspending any housing of police K9s at the old kennels. County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said the county will review the practice.

"Part of this is to make sure everything is being done correctly," Baasen said. "Let's check our boxes and make sure what we're doing is the right thing to do."

County police officials assured The News that it is doing everything with the K9 dogs' health and best interests in mind.

Air conditioned housing for working K9s in south Georgia could hinder performance and could possibly present a health risk to the dogs, county police officials said. The county police department had outfitted two of the pens at the old animal shelter, police officer and department spokesman Earl Wilson said. The pens are shaded and have open areas for ventilation and outdoor breezes. The facility also is secured and monitored for outside intrusion, he said.

The department also had been using the old facility for role playing and other K9 training situations.

K9s were kept at the location only when a dog's human police partner was out of town or otherwise unavailable, such as on a training assignment, Wilson said. Even then, the kennel was a last resort, he said.

The dogs were protected and checked on frequently by the absent human partner's fellow officers. The department has five K9 teams and a sergeant dedicated full time to overseeing the unit.

"Prior to placing the animal at this location, every effort is made to place the canine with another handler," Wilson said in a statement issued to The News. "Due to physical requirements and other issues, this is not always possible. If a canine is housed at the old animal services facility, on duty personnel and K9 unit members conduct frequent security and temperature checks to ensure the canines are fed, watered and well."

Because of the nature of canine police work and standards needed to function at the top level, K9 animals cannot simply be kept with other animals or left with humans who are not qualified to handle them, Wilson said. The comforts some pet canines enjoy could pose a health risk to police dogs, Wilson said.

K9 dogs typically live full time with their human police partner. Even then, the dogs' access to controlled climate environments is limited, Wilson said. An outdoor kennel is built at the officer's home to quarter the animal, he said.

"Although these animals are highly trained and well cared for, placing the canine into a constant climate controlled environment, which is the exact opposite of the one in which the animal works, is counter-productive to the overall job-related duties of a police service animal."

Kyle Briley, president of non-profit Georgia Police K9 Foundation, said the county police department's temporary housing accommodations appear more than adequate. Briley is an officer with the Statesboro Police Department and recently retired his K9 partner, Rio.

"As long as it's an open-type facility and air flows freely, that's more important than AC," Briley said. "As long as they're well watered and their dietary needs are met and they are well monitored, that should be sufficient.

"These type of housing situations are almost always a last resort. We've been in contact with (Glynn County's police K9 unit) and they are in touch with a lot of other really good K9 organizations around the state as well. They're doing everything right."

So was Roxy on Thursday. Her human partner stopped a vehicle near midnight after receiving a detective's tip that someone inside the Pontiac Grand Prix had just scored some dope in a nearby parking lot. After the stop at Scranton Road and Lansing Street, the passenger tried to conceal the goods, police reported.

Nothing doing with Roxy on the job. She went on full alert just outside the passenger side door, indicating "a narcotic odor was present." The officer looked inside and located a sealed bag of meth floating in alcohol inside a cup covered with a plastic lid.

The suspect remained in the county jail Friday, charged with possession of meth.

"She was rewarded," the officer wrote in his report.

Told Friday that the county has temporarily halted housing of K9s while a review of the process is conducted, Arlantico said she was satisfied.

"I'm happy with that, and I no longer have a grievance," she said.