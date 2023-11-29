Old days: Swamp Heritage Festival coming Saturday to Big Cypress National Preserve

The mystery and brilliance of the 1950s Big Cypress-Everglades era will be on display this weekend at the Big Cypress National Preserve in eastern Collier County.

The National Park Service is revamping the Swamp Heritage Festival Saturday at the Nathanial P. Reed Visitor Center.

The event focuses on local music, culture, food and storytelling, according to Big Cypress National Preserve volunteer coordinator Kathryn Finnerty.

"We felt like it was of value to the public, and we hope to keep it going as a yearly event," Finnerty said. "The last time we held it was six years ago, but then because of staffing and other things, it fell off the radar."

The day starts at 10 a.m. with a presentation from local historian, noted Gladesman and former Everglades City fishing guide Franklin Adams.

Adams was instrumental in securing the first $40 million to be used to begin purchasing what is now the Big Cypress National Preserve, and he was featured in 2015 coverage of Gladesmen culture in The News-Press and USA Today.

What will he say?

"I haven't really nailed that down yet," he said. "I could talk about logging and the preserve and how it came to be and what it was like before it was a preserve and the type of people that lived in the area."

Adams is also going to talk about his recently published book, Enjoyment of the Same.

"I'm probably going to talk about the book initially, but I'll probably talk about some of the early history of Big Cypress and what it was like in say the mid-50s, when I graduated high school," he said.

Boat carver on display

Local historians and authors ― like Thomas Lockyear and Marya Repko ― will follow Adams. The event runs until 3 p.m. The Nathaniel P. Reed festival grounds are at 33000 Tamiami Trial E.(U.S. 41) in Ochopee.

"We felt like it was valuable to the public and we hope to keep it going as a yearly event," Finnerty said. "We're really hoping that we can show people what it was like before it became a preserve and how it's changed since."

She said the festival will also include swamp buggies and airboats, as well NPS equipment used to manage today's preserve lands.

"Pedro Zepeda the boat carver will be there," Finnerty said. "Jack Shealy and his family and foundation have been a huge help, and his band will be performing in the afternoon."

There will also be historical canoe trips through Halfway Creek.

"It will be local food and music and storytelling," Adams said. "It's all going to be campfire talks outside."

