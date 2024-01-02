Out with the old, in with the new! Here’s how DC residents can dispose of their holiday tree

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — ‘Tis the season… to start thinking about clearing out those holiday decorations.

The D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) reminded residents that it will collect holiday trees and greenery.

Any greenery that will be set out at the curb will be collected within five days, DPW said.

Residents can also drop off holiday trees at one of these locations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday:

201 Bryant St. NW

Guy Mason Recreation Center

2700 South Capital St. SE

The collection period is from Jan. 3 to March 2. Any household that DPW services — including single-family homes and apartment buildings with three or fewer units — are eligible.

If you missed any collections during this time frame, you can call 311 to make a “Christmas Tree Removal – Seasonal” service request.”

