An Old Doctored Video of Trump’s ‘Wig’ Flying Off Recirculates

American presidential history is riddled with countless legends, mysteries, and conspiracy theories: Did George Washington actually have wooden teeth? Did President William Howard Taft get stuck in a bath? Was Zachary Taylor poisoned? Most of these stories are grounded in some amount of truth, and historians have spent decades untangling, confirming, and/or disproving their veracity. The modern era has its own version of such a question: Is Donald Trump’s hair real?

A 2019 video purporting to show a wig flying off Donald Trump’s head is spreading again online. Tweets, Instagram posts, and TikTok videos claim that a gust of wind removed the wig, exposing a bald head underneath as he answered press questions related to his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The video, however, is doctored—no such event occurred, and the former president’s hair is, in fact, real. The original footage comes from a video of Trump answering questions outside of Air Force One before departing Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he would attend a college football game between LSU and Alabama. In the video, Trump can be seen addressing the press, and his hair remains securely attached to his head the entire time.

