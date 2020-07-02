Old Dominion Freight Line's Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet

THOMASVILLE, N.C., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results before opening of trading on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion's quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through August 7, 2020, at 719–457–0820, confirmation number 1718368.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

