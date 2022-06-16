How old is Donald Trump? How does his age compare with Joe Biden, former presidents?

America’s past two presidents have been the oldest in the country’s history and 2024 has the potential to continue that trend. In 2020 we saw the oldest president ever elected. Joe Biden was 77 at the time of his victory and 78 at his January 2021 inauguration.

Younger voters have brought up the question of presidential youth and whether the age of the executive should more accurately reflect the age of the electorate. With the 2020 presidential election fostering a minimal amount of younger candidates in its early stages, voters are wondering what the ages are of their politicians.

How old is Donald Trump?

On June 14, 2022, Donald Trump turned 76 years old. At the time of his 2017 inauguration into office, he was 70, the oldest age a president had ever been elected at that time. By 2020 he reached 74 as he ran for his reelection.

While the possibility of Trump running for office once more in 2024 is mostly speculation, should he do so he would be 78. His possible opponent, should Biden run for reelection, would be 81. Had Senator Bernie Sanders gained the presidency, he would have been older than either previous president at 80.

How old were previous United States Presidents?

The U.S. is no stranger to senior citizens as presidents. Ronald Reagan, inaugurated in 1981, was 69 years old for his election and swearing into office. The fourth-oldest president in the country’s history was President William Henry Harrison at 68 in 1841.

President Theodore Roosevelt, commonly known as Teddy, was the youngest president in the nation’s history at 42, only slightly above the 2019 population’s average age of 38. Recent president Barack Obama won office at 47 in 2008, becoming the fifth-youngest president.

How old are other world leaders?

One of the most well-known world leaders is Vladimir Putin, president of Russia as of June 2022. While he may have reached the age of 69 in 2021, he entered office in 2000 at 47 and was sworn in for a fourth time in 2018 at 66. When Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine in 2022, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was 44 years old.

