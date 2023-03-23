'Old dudes are eating Jell-O': Sinema tells GOP why she stopped attending 'dumb' Democrat luncheons

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., said she stopped attending the Democrat's "dumb luncheons" because "old dudes are eating Jell-O" and "everyone is talking about how great they are," according to a recent Politico report.

While speaking with GOP lobbyists in Washington D.C., the Democrat-turned-independent senator reportedly said that caucus "lunches were ridiculous… Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are. I don’t really need to be there for that. That’s an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back."

"The Northerners and the Westerners put cool whip on their Jell-O, and the Southerners put cottage cheese," Sinema said poking fun at the Democratic Senators.

Sinema registered as an independent in December 2022, separating herself from the Democratic Party as she faces re-election in 2024.

"I’m not caucusing with the Democrats," Sinema said, clarifying that apart from being "formally aligned with the Democrats for committee purposes," she is "not a part of the caucus."

Sinema explained that rather attend such events with the Democrats, "I spend my days doing productive work, which is why I’ve been able to lead every bipartisan vote that’s happened the last two years."

While Sinema made fun of the Democrats for "those dumb luncheons," the senator also has a history of ridiculing the GOP, recently calling Republicans who shouted at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech "disturbing and sad."

"Everyone is raucous, and I was worried people were going to start throwing hotdogs and popcorn at each other," Sinema said during a Washington Post Live event of the Republicans who heckled during Biden's speech. "To be honest, I find it beneath the dignity of the United States Congress. And what I find most disturbing about it, is the fact that it’s normalized."

Sinema has not said if she will seek re-election next cycle, but Senate hopefuls such as progressive Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., are already making a bid for her seat.

Sinema did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.