New Old Forester bourbon commemorates unique Prohibition moment in brand history

Old Forester, Brown-Forman’s signature bourbon brand, is releasing a new expression for its coveted Whiskey Row series.

The latest is 1924, a 10-year-old bourbon that is 100 proof.

This version was made with an entirely new mash bill for the brand.

Rather than the traditional Old Forester recipe of 72% corn, 18% rye and 10% malted barley, 1924 is made with 79% corn, 11% rye and 10% malted barley, according to the distillery.

How does Old Forester 1924 taste?

According to the tasting notes, 1924 has a nose of fudge, cocoa, marzipan and cured tobacco layered over oak and cinnamon. On the palate, it’s chocolate-covered Graham cracker dusted with cinnamon and a finish with hints of spice and Graham cracker crumbles.

The new bottle highlights an important point in Old Forester’s 153-year history, according to a news release.

During Prohibition, more than 200 distilleries in Kentucky alone were forced to close. Old Forester, however, continued operations because the federal government issued it one of six permits to bottle existing whiskey stocks as medicine.

In 1924, Old Forester acquired barrels from closed distillers, with different mash bills, and bottled that liquid as Old Forester, according to the news release. This release commemorates that moment 100 years ago.

“We are honored to commemorate this historical milestone with a new featured mash bill and a beautiful 10-year age statement,” said master taster Melissa Rift in a statement. “It allows whisky lovers to taste just how dynamic our brand can be while staying rooted in our rich history.”

Where to buy new Old Forester 1924

The new Old Forester 1924 is available nationwide starting today at participating retailers. You can also buy it at the Old Forester Distilling Co., 119 W. Main St. in Louisville, for $115; bottles are available for purchase with tours in January.

A limited number of bottles also are available on release day, Jan. 17.

Old Forester Whiskey Row series now includes five bourbons: 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond, 1910 Old Fine Whisky, 1920 Prohibition Style and the new 1924 10-Year-Old. Each highlights a moment in the brand’s 153-year history.

