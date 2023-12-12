New Old Forester release celebrates Scottish roots. How to buy a bottle.

Brown-Forman is unveiling the latest in the Old Forester 117 series and bringing in special guests for the occasion.

Old Forester 117 Series: Scotch Cask Finish will be released in Louisville on Dec. 12 with a performance by a bagpiper and drummer in the lobby of the distillery at 117 W. Main Street in Louisville at 9:30 a.m.

The new release celebrates the Scottish heritage of distillery founder George Garvin Brown. The limited-edition bourbon is 93 proof, and has been finished in sherry and wine barrels sourced and matured from the Speyside region around the River Spey in northeastern Scotland.

The cask finish highlights the natural fruit character of Old Forester, which is the result of fermentation with the oldest yeast strain, according to Brown-Forman.

Old Forester 117 Series: Scotch Finish will be available at the distillery on Main Street in Louisville beginning Dec. 12, and at select stores in Kentucky. It has a suggested retail price of $59.99.

What does Scotch Cask Finish taste like?

The result has a nose of smoky char, milk chocolate drizzled over shortbread and mulled spiced fruit, according to the tasting notes. On the palate, it’s baked apples and dried fruits with notes of toffee, cinnamon and chocolate rounded out by toasted almonds, with a silky and buttery finished with cocoa and baking spices and an earthy and oaky finish.

“This release is special to the family history our brand was built on,” said Old Forester master taster Melissa Rift. “We‘ve been creating top-quality, rare and innovative expressions for 150 years, and this scotch whiskey captures our founder’s spirit in another rich and smooth liquid, which I recommend serving neat.”

How to buy a bottle of Old Forester limited release

Scotch Cask Finish marks the latest installment in the 117 Series, a limited-expression lineup that debuted in Spring 2021 and focuses on innovation and experimentation.