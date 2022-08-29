Old Forge bribery trial to begin

Aug. 29—Jury selection begins today in the trial of an Old Forge man charged with passing bribes to a former borough council president.

James J. Peperno Jr. is slated to stand trial after U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion on Aug. 16 rejected Peperno's request for a delay.

A federal grand jury indicted Peperno, 57, in September and alleged he acted as an intermediary between Robert Semenza, who resigned as borough council president in June 2021 when he pleaded guilty to federal program bribery, and scrap yard owner Walter Stocki Jr., who investigators identified as Individual No. 1.

Stocki, owner of Scrap Enterprises Inc., was involved in a zoning dispute with the borough. Peperno promised Semenza cash and future employment in exchange for agreeing to advocate on Stocki's behalf, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Peperno kept a portion of the cash moved from Stocki to Semenza and deposited $2,700 into a bank account held in his parents' name. Semenza, who is awaiting sentencing, took between $6,500 and $15,000, authorities said.

Phone records from Stocki, his employee Joseph Kolmansperger, Semenza and Peperno are expected to be introduced at trial, according to court filings. In October, attorney Ernie Preate Jr., who represented Stocki, said his client cooperated in the investigation.

Prosecutors also intend to introduce financial records from People's Security Bank & Trust, NBT Bank, Capital One Bank, Discover and JP Morgan Chase Bank, according to court records.

Before his indictment, Peperno rejected a plea offer that would see him admit guilt to one count each of federal program bribery and perjury. He now faces trial on counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, federal program bribery, honesty services wire fraud, violating the travel act, money laundering, false statements and perjury.

