Old Forge man accused of bilking Medicare out of up to $3.5M in fraudulent claims agrees to plead guilty to one federal charge

Aug. 23—An Old Forge man accused of scamming Medicare out of up to $3.5 million in fraudulent claims agreed to plead guilty to one federal charge, court records show.

Jonathan Jones, the listed owner of a Dunmore medical supply company, faces a maximum of five years in prison once he enters a plea to a count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive health care kickbacks, a plea agreement filed this week shows. U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion is tentatively set to hear the plea Aug. 30.

Jones' defense attorney, Jason J. Mattioli, declined to comment.

Jones was part of a conspiracy to bribe patient recruiters in exchange for fraudulent invoices for medical braces, prosecutors said. The conspirators then submitted claims for Medicare payment.

Jones, on paper, owned Prine Medical, Inc., of East Drinker Street in Dunmore,

Between June 2020, and July 2022, Prine Medical submitted $3,155,447.21 in Medicare claims and received payment totaling $2,012,424.60, charging documents show.

Jones is responsible for a loss greater than $1.5 million but less than $3.5 million, according to his plea agreement.

His name appears on incorporation documents filed in May 2020, with the Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations in the Pennsylvania Department of State.

In reality, federal prosecutors allege, Dunmore resident Brandon Boyanoski was the unofficial "de facto owner" of Prine Medical and another East Drinker Street company, Rostko DME.

Boyanoski paid the nominee owners of Prine Medical and Rostko DME to conceal his ownership role, according to charging documents filed against him.

Boyanoski pleaded guilty Aug. 9 in Mannion's court to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks.

Attempts to reach Boyanoski's attorney, William Newman, of New York City, were unsuccessful.

The total loss attributable to Boyanoski is between $3.5 million and $9.5 million, according to his plea agreement. He faces a potential maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Rostko DME was registered with the state the same day as Prine Medical, according to business records.

Former Duryea Mayor and borough Councilman Mark Rostkowski, of Chittenden Street, is the signatory on the incorporation paperwork. Rostkowski has not been criminally charged.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Rostkowski said he was under the impression Boyanoski ran the business. Pressed further about Rostko DME, he referred inquiries to Boyanoski's attorney, said he had to return to work and soon hung up.

