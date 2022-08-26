Old Forge man charged with child rape

Aug. 25—An Old Forge man admitted he sexually abused a young girl who accused him of raping her over the course of several years, Lackawanna County detectives said.

Omar Stafford, 37, 232 Oak St., is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint prepared by Detectives John Kane and Michelle Mancuso, Stafford had repeated sexual contact with a now 17-year-old girl beginning when she was five or six.

The abuse took place at various residences in Taylor and Moosic.

The victim reported he touched her buttocks as recently as about a month ago while she slept on a couch.

She also provided investigators with screen shots of messages he sent, purportedly of acronyms that stand for requests for sexual acts.

Stafford agreed to speak with investigators Tuesday and admitted he had sexual relations with the girl.

Stafford is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 6.

