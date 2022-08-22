Old Forge man dies days after crash; Moosic man held on charges

Aug. 22—A Moosic man faces charges after a 69-year-old Old Forge man died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, days after a head-on collision in Moosic, authorities said Monday.

John Errigo, a newspaper carrier, died of multiple traumatic injuries, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said. The manner of his death is pending the completion of a police investigation.

Nolan Devine, 18, 602 School St., struck Errigo head-on Wednesday morning on the 900 block of Springbrook Avenue, Moosic police said. He faces charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and various traffic violations.

Police Chief Rick Janesko said the investigation is continuing with state police assistance. He declined to comment further.

Attorney Paul Walker, listed on a court docket as Devine's counsel, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Devine, who was also transported to the Scranton hospital after the 6:49 a.m. crash, told police his Cadillac SUV malfunctioned and he could not stop it from drifting into oncoming traffic, according to a criminal complaint prepared by Officer James Giehl.

Witnesses, however, led police to conclude he drove with "reckless disregard" as he sped and passed other vehicles, the officer wrote.

Jason Genell, a tractor-trailer driver, told officers he saw Devine's SUV go airborne because of his speed when he drove across railroad tracks on York Avenue in Avoca shortly before the crash.

After, Genell turned north from York Avenue onto Main Street and saw the SUV pass vehicles by driving in the oncoming lane before he lost sight of it. Once he approached Springbrook Avenue, Genell saw the vehicle had collided with another, police said.

"What were you thinking passing cars?" Genell asked Devine, according to his statement.

Devine replied he had fallen asleep, according to an affidavit.

Another witness, Paul Kwiatowski, also reported to police he saw Devine's SUV pass others in the wrong lane.

Authorities said surveillance footage recovered from nearby businesses confirmed the accounts given by the witnesses.

"We're shocked and heartbroken," said Joe Nealon, circulation director for The Times-Tribune and The Citizens' Voice, where Errigo worked as a carrier.

Devine remained jailed at Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.