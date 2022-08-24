Old Forge man sentenced to jail for soliciting teen online

Aug. 24—A Lackawanna County judge sentenced an Old Forge man to six months in Lackawanna County Prison on Tuesday for soliciting a juvenile online for sex.

David Peter Pietryka, 25, was sentenced by Judge Michael Barrasse for his guilty plea Feb. 28 to unlawful contact with a minor.

Pietryka was one of several individuals arrested in September during a sting operation conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators accused him of agreeing to meet a Lackawanna County detective to engage in sex after she posed online as a teenage boy.

Pietryka's attorney, Terrence McDonald, who presented the court with letters written on his client's behalf, told Barrasse the defendant recognizes he has an issue and has been undergoing counseling.

"David has done the work," he said.

Pietryka apologized for his actions, telling the judge he is embarrassed by what he did.

"I am doing everything I can do to get better," the defendant said.

In handing down the sentence, Barrasse said the court recognized the volunteer work Pietryka has performed over the years but also must look at the underlying nature of his crime.

He sentenced Pietryka to two years of restrictive punishment, with six months in the county prison to be followed by house arrest. He also placed the defendant on probation for five years and ordered him to continue to undergo counseling.

In addition, Pietryka will be required to register as a sexual offender for 25 years under the Adam Walsh Act, the judge said.

