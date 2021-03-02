Old Forge man sentenced to state prison for brutal assault of wife

Mar. 2—An Old Forge man who broke eight of his wife's ribs after an argument turned violent in 2019 will spend between four and eight years in state prison.

Kristen Lavery, 52, appeared Tuesday morning via video conferencing to learn his punishment from Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Gallagher said the "physical, mental and emotional trauma" Lavery inflicted on his wife, Lisa Lavery, demands the "strictest possible sentence."

Gallagher said the defendant almost killed his wife, then fled the scene.

"He received his break when she didn't die," Gallagher said.

On Dec. 26, 2019, the couple returned home to 308 Orchard St. from a concert in Bethlehem and started to argue. Kristen Lavery pushed his wife to the floor and repeatedly kicked her in the ribs and punched her face, police charged, then started to choke her until she felt like she was about to pass out.

Lavery was arrested and brought before a judge four days later, according to court paperwork. Lisa Lavery filed for divorce in July. Kristen Lavery pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Dec. 2.

During the hearing, Lavery told the judge his "behavior was inexcusable." His attorney, Patrick Rogan, said alcohol and prescription medication fueled the incident.

Rogan said that his client accepted responsibility for his actions. In court, Lavery said he will live with it "the rest of my life."

Gallagher, however, cited a pre-sentence investigation report that stated Lavery blamed his wife for what happened, saying "she was drunk" and got in his way. Barrasse said his review of the case "doesn't show real acceptance of responsibility."

After Lavery finishes his sentence, he will spend another four years on probation.

