Old Forge man sentenced for statutory sexual assault

Sep. 13—SCRANTON — An Old Forge man was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 120 months in state prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last year.

Kyle Garrison, 31, was charged in January with statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor after the victim disclosed to her mother that she was pregnant and identified Garrison as her assailant, according to an arrest affidavit. The girl told authorities Garrison, then 30, had sex with her in April or May 2022 at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Mine Street.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Garrison pleaded guilty in June to one count of statutory sexual assault.

At the sentencing hearing, the girl's mother urged Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse to impose a stiff sentence.

"He has no remorse for his crime," the woman said. "My daughter will deal with his actions for the rest of her life. He needs a long time to think about what he did."

Garrison's attorney, C.J. Rotteveel, said Garrison accepted responsibility for the crime. He noted Garrison pleaded guilty, saving the victim from having to testify.

In brief comments to the court, Garrison apologized to the victim.

"I'm truly sorry for the victim and what I put her through," he said. "I want to grow and be better."

In addition to the prison sentence, Garrison was ordered to serve five years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life once he is released from prison.

Contact the writer:

tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137;

@tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.