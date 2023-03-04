In Old Forge robbery, police ID 18-year-old and other teens as perpetrators

Mar. 3—An 18-year-old man and four teen boys face criminal charges Friday connected to a stick-up this week in Old Forge.

Borough police identified those involved as Nathaniel Ahrendt, 18; Nicholas Hewitt and Emari Starr, both 15; and Aidan Betterly, 16.

Officer Nicholas Bernardi charged those four as adults with robbery and related offenses, according to court paperwork filed Friday.

The police also filed similar counts against a 14-year-old boy, but those charges were brought in juvenile court, Police Chief Jason Dubernas said. Proceedings in juvenile court are not public.

The charges stem from a report on Tuesday a group of people met in the evening with a man by the Eagle McClure Hose Company on Milwaukee Avenue to buy $1,500 worth of clothing, according to court paperwork. Two of the purported buyers pulled out money. One flashed a 10-inch knife.

"Here's the deal," the armed robber said, according to the victim's statement to police.

The police arrived and began to search the area, discovering a group of people carrying a large garbage bag and a military style bag. The bags contained the stolen goods, the police said.

An officer shined a flashlight on them and they ran, except for Starr, of Old Forge, who dropped to the ground at the officer's command.

Starr's mother arrived and allowed the police to speak with her son. Starr refused to talk.

The police know he hangs out with Ahrendt, so they visited his Old Forge home. Police discovered Starr had mentioned to Ahrendt there was an opportunity to rob someone. Ahrendt actually held the knife and stole from the victim, the police said he admitted.

As they investigated, the police said they learned a 14-year-old boy and Starr had been with the group, but it had been Ahrendt and Hewitt, of Old Forge, and Betterly of Dupont, who approached the victim during the robbery.

The police returned the stolen goods to the victim after they documented them with photographs.

Story continues

Magisterial District Judge George Seig released the defendants on non-monetary bail, which Dubernas described as being conditions similar to house arrest, after arraignments Friday.

They have preliminary hearings scheduled March 14.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.