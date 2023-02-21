Old Forge wants to regulate businesses geared toward sex. A strip club says it's unfairly targeted

Feb. 20—Nearly two months after a woman was shot in an Old Forge strip club's parking lot, borough council will introduce an ordinance requiring the club — and its employees — pay for a license to operate and work.

The owners of the Diamond Club on North Keyser Avenue said they are being unfairly targeted and threatened legal action.

"This is drawn up as a special attack on us — we are going to fight back," co-owner Steven Krauss said of the proposed ordinance. "If you want to go to war, we will go to war."

Krauss said he and his partner, Greg Giaffes, met with Police Chief Jason Dubernas and Christopher Hart, the zoning and code enforcement officer, about a week after the Jan. 1 shooting to address concerns. They agreed to make changes, including installing additional lights and closing at 2 a.m., rather than later in the morning.

They thought that resolved concerns.

Contacted Monday, they said they were unaware of an attempt to regulate their business until a Times-Tribune reporter called.

In a public notice published in the newspaper Feb. 14, the borough announced it will introduce an ordinance aimed at regulating sexually oriented businesses and employees — a category Councilman Michael Lettieri believes encompasses one business: the Diamond Club. Council will consider the ordinance at its 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

"The continued unregulated operation of such sexually oriented businesses would be detrimental" to the borough's health and safety, the ordinance states. The goal is to "minimize and control the adverse secondary effects" of sexually oriented businesses, such as adult bookstores, video stores and nightclubs characterized by sexual live performances.

It cites unidentified "statistics and studies" that such impacts include prostitution, crime and the spread of communicable diseases. In one passage, it targets adult bookstores because they "tend to attract homosexual men who engage in unprotected, high risk sexual activities."

It's unclear of any such establishment exists in Old Forge. Attempts to reach officials with the NEPA Rainbow Alliance, local LGBTQA+ advocacy group, were unsuccessful.

The proposed ordinance requires an operating license that includes information about the applicant, the space and its infection plan to protect employees and the public from bodily fluids. It also requires employees obtain a license. It includes a $500 fee for a business license and an annual $200 renewal fee. Employee licenses require an annual $50 fee.

Penalties could be as high as $500 per violation, along with court costs and attorneys fees.

The police chief could deny an application if he determines the applicant lied, has been convicted of various sex or drug crimes within the last several years, or if the applicant has had a similar license revoked in another jurisdiction in the last year.

Though the owners say the Diamond Club has existed for approximately 20 years, the ordinance requires they get a license within 180 days of enactment.

Borough council will also review another ordinance Tuesday that would require a license to operate a "bring your own booze" establishment. Alcohol is not served at the Diamond Club or at another club on site, but patrons can bring their own.

Attempts to reach borough Solicitor William Rinaldi for comment were unsuccessful.

Dubernas said Monday he has not read through the proposal. He noted a history of fights, drug use and complaints stemming from the property.

"This place is here 20 years, now out of the blue complaints are coming in?" Giaffes challenged. "Shows us the police logs."

Giaffes said he and Krauss took ownership of the building and business in November after the property's prior owner defaulted on a loan. A manager operates the club to pay the property bills, but the partners intend to sell the property.

"We are just trying to pay the bills until we can unload it," Giaffes said.

The move by the borough comes nearly two months after a gunfire ended with a woman shot in the head in the parking lot. An arrest warrant for Jordan Alexander Allen remained outstanding Monday in connection to a shooting there Jan. 1.

Investigators said Allen, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, fired two shots toward the parking lot after an argument with his ex-girlfriend. That prompted several others to start shooting as well.

A woman was shot in the head, though it was unknown who fired the gun that struck her. State police have been working to identify others involved in the shooting.

Allen is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

District Attorney Mark Powell said law enforcement investigated if they could shutter the club as a nuisance property. However, most of the complaints come after business hours, from the parking lot and are not associated with business activity.

Krauss asserted the shooting had nothing to do with the strip club and said the shot was fired from the street and the bullet strayed into the property.

"We cooperated fully," Krauss said. "Those people were not in the Diamond Club. We reviewed hours of video footage."

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.