Old Forge widow's lawsuit over fatal Moosic car crash settles for $2.1M

Jun. 18—The widow of an Old Forge man killed after another driver slammed into his car head-on last year settled a lawsuit against the other driver for $2.1 million.

Donna Errigo filed suit in September against Nolan Devine in connection with the Aug. 17 crash on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic that killed her husband, John Errigo Jr.

Witnesses reported seeing Devine, who police say was high on methamphetamine, speeding and illegally passing cars just prior to the crash, according to the suit. Errigo, 69, was hospitalized for three days before succumbing to his injuries.

Devine, 19, of Moosic, was initially charged in August with aggravated assault by vehicle and several other offenses. Additional charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence were filed in October after bloodwork confirmed Devine had drugs in his system. His trial in the criminal case is scheduled for Aug. 3 in Lackawanna County Court.

The lawsuit, filed by Dickson City attorney Anthony Piazza III, named Devine and Peter Kanton of Kanton Realty Inc., which owned the car Devine was driving, as defendants. It also sought damages from State Farm Insurance for uninsured/underinsured benefits under Errigo's policy.

Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola recently approved the settlement, which calls for Donna Errigo, executor of her husband's estate, to receive $1,414,033.88. Piazza and his law firm will receive $710,966.12 in attorney's fees and costs.

