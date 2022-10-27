Old Forge woman charged with attacking boyfriend, two women with a knife

Oct. 27—DURYEA — A woman from Old Forge followed her boyfriend to a residence in Duryea where she climbed through a window and assaulted him, a woman and her daughter with a knife Wednesday, according to borough police.

Daryl Elesis Prutt-Meriwether, 39, was arraigned on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and simple assault. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. when a woman and her daughter fled their residence to a neighbor's home.

The woman told police another woman, identified as Prutt-Meriwether, showed up and attempted to enter the house through the front door. When the daughter refused to open the door, Prutt-Meriwether entered the house by climbing through a window.

The woman claimed a man inside her residence whom she has known for three to four years told her Prutt-Meriwether was his girlfriend.

Police stated the woman reported Prutt-Meriwether was armed with a knife and attacked her, her daughter and the man she believed was stabbed in the neck and chest.

Police searched the house finding evidence of an assault and a knife.

Troopers with the state police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

Prutt-Meriwether was arrested when she showed up at the Duryea Police Department looking for her vehicle. She denied having anything to do with the alleged knife-attack and claimed she was at work but did not cooperate with police.

Police said the man was later found to have a laceration to his face and was uncooperative with the investigation.