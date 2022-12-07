Old Fort High School student, 14, arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school

.

OLD FORT - A 14-year-old student at Old Fort High School was arrested Tuesday after reportedly bringing a handgun to school.

The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the student, who was not identified, has been charged with improper conveyance of a firearm onto school property and inducing panic and was being held at the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a call that a student had brought a handgun to the school at 7635 N. County Road 51 in Tiffin. Upon arrival, deputies were told that school officials had received information about the handgun and had located and secured it, awaiting the deputies' arrival. No one was injured during the incident.

“We believe this was an isolated incident at this time," Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said in the news release. "Unfortunately our county is not immune from these threatening times. I would like to commend the school staff in taking immediate action with the initial report of a student bringing the firearm into the school, locating the gun and doing exactly what they are trained to do during these types of incidences by enacting their safety protocols.”

Old Fort High School is about 11 miles southeast of Fremont with an enrollment of around 290 students.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Old Fort student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school