Our old friend personal responsibility, &c.

I was interested in something Newt Gingrich said (as I have been since the early 1980s). He said it in a tweet, on March 16:

A reporter asked me today why conservatives were initially so skeptical of the threat of the coronavirus. I tried to explain that one of the dangerous consequences of having a totally dishonest left wing news media was that most Americans discounted their hysteria as phony.

Were the news media hysterical? Not on balance, I think. Also, think of the power of the “left wing news media.” They are responsible for their own errors, of course. But also for conservatives’ errors.

You see how it works?

Furthermore, is right-wing America really looking at left-wing news? Or looking elsewhere?

In the past weeks and months, I have been thinking about personal responsibility. It used to be a conservative cause, and considered a conservative trait. (Maybe we were simply flattering ourselves, that it was a trait of ours.)

A few days ago, Trump defenders started saying that the president botched the coronavirus in the early going because he was distracted by impeachment. First, an admission of botching is an interesting admission, but second: Have you seen those lists of how many rallies Trump held during the relevant period, and how many rounds of golf he played?

They’re pretty impressive, those lists.

I think of a phrase from the Lewinsky era: “compartmentalization.” Clinton people said that the president could “compartmentalize,” placing impeachment in one compartment — one corner of his brain, I suppose — and carrying out his job in the other compartments. It was a point of pride, really.

Maybe Trump defenders don’t expect as much from the incumbent?

I was interested that Trump himself did not jump onboard with his defenders: those saying he was distracted by impeachment. He said, “I don’t think I would have done any better had I not been impeached.”

Good for him.

Truman had a sign on his desk: “The buck stops here!” About 25 years later, Carter had the same sign on his desk, having borrowed it from the Truman Library.

Running for president in 2000, George W. Bush said he wanted to be “the responsibility president.” That was one of the themes he tried out.

It is a good theme. I hope we will all rediscover this quality — if we have lost sight of it — by and by.

• There are many Americans who insist on calling the coronavirus “the China virus” or “the Chinese virus.” I have written about this subject before, saying, “. . . it doesn’t matter. You can call this plague a ham sandwich — just stamp it out.”

I have quoted from an Impromptus column on March 23. But I would like to add a refinement now.

Wise presidents — Reagan and the Bushes prominent among them — have always been careful to distinguish between human beings and the dictatorships that rule them. This has been true with respect to the Soviet Union, China, Iran, and many other places.

Chinese people, for better or worse — and I say worse — are highly nationalistic. American officials, starting with the president, ought to be sensitive to this.

And those who are nationalist ought to be most sensitive of all. You know? They should be even more understanding than others.

Bill Buckley used to say, “Americans are the only people who think they’re patriotic. They never consider anyone else’s patriotism.” You must consider other people’s patriotism (and nationalism and what have you). That is one of the many lessons I absorbed from him.

• President Trump was talking to Fox & Friends — you can listen here. He was talking about Russia, and the need to communicate with the Kremlin.

“They also fought World War II,” he said. “They lost 50 million people. They were our partner, in World War II. Germany was the enemy. And Germany’s like this wonderful thing.”

Trump went on to say that Germany “takes advantage of us on trade,” etc.

By the way, most sources say that the Soviet Union lost about 25 million people (not to engage in a ghoulish accounting debate).

On Fox, Trump said over and over that Russia lost 50 million and that Russia was our ally, while Germany was our enemy. “Now we don’t talk to Russia, we talk to Germany. I mean, look, it’s fine. I want to talk to Germany.”

But, but . . .

Yes, we allied with the Soviets in the war. This was after their original and true allies, the Nazis, double-crossed them. This was after Hitler and Stalin had carved up Eastern Europe together.