How mobile game 'Old Friends' is helping homeless senior dogs

Microtransactions are a ubiquitous part of gaming. They generate billions of dollars of revenue each year even as many gamers chafe at them, calling them a quick cash grab for virtual items. But one game developer wants to make microtransactions more meaningful and a little more cuddly. New mobile game “Old Friends,” the brainchild of New Zealand-based developer Runaway Play, will let you help old dogs through in-game microtransactions.

Based on a real-life sanctuary for elderly dogs in Tennessee, the delightful game allows you to do everything from baking treats for the pups to featuring them on live streams. But when you purchase a virtual costume or a chest of baking supplies, you’re helping the developers with a special goal. For each month that the game is profitable, the developers have pledged to cover the medical costs for one of the “Old Friends” that live at the sanctuary.

Runaway Play’s narrative director, Lisa Blakie, tells Yahoo that a personal interest sparked the idea for the game.

“My friends and I got really into these niche Facebook pages of animal caretakers around 2016,” Blakie said. “It was a tumultuous year (in New Zealand) and we found comfort in going online and saying ‘Oh, look at this dog!’ So I was on a flight with Runaway’s creative director discussing our dream games, and I mentioned the idea of making one based on the Old Friends Dog Sanctuary, which I am a superfan of. Eventually we reached out to the sanctuary and they said ‘Yeah! Let’s do it!’”

Noël Kiswiney, the sanctuary’s marketing manager, says they loved the idea of making a game about their beloved residents. And the game has drawn plenty of new attention to the dogs since its release, boosting its Facebook and Instagram followers and drumming up new interest in adoptions, according to Kiswiney. One fan was so inspired after discovering the real life shelter that she came to Old Friends to ask for a job.

“She discovered us after playing the game and realized she lived nearby,“ Kiswiney said. “And now she’s one of our caretakers.”

Virtual items could translate to real help for one of the dogs at Tennessee's Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

“Old Friends” isn’t the only game that’s tried to use microtransactions for charitable purposes. “Virtue Reality,” a 2019 game where microtransactions raised money for food, water, and medical aid for people in need, was an innovative effort but did not make a major impact in the App Store. “Old Friends,” on the other hand, has racked up more than 4,700 ratings since its debut two weeks ago in the Apple app store, helping people all over the world to discover the sanctuary and help support its residents.

The charity microtransaction initiative seems to be catching on, especially in the world of animal welfare. “To The Rescue!,” a similarly-themed upcoming game for PC and Nintendo Switch, also promises to donate 20% of its profits to Petfinder Foundation. In short, if your pandemic-frayed heart will be soothed by petting some dogs and doing some good in the world, these wholesome games may be just what you’re looking for.