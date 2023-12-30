How old do you have to be to gamble in Arizona? What to know about gambling laws

Since sports betting became legal in Arizona in 2021, gambling activity has significantly increased in the Grand Canyon State. However, residents must adhere to specific rules and regulations to engage in legal gambling.

Below are some guidelines for illegal and legal types of gambling in Arizona.

What's the legal age to gamble in Arizona?

The minimum age to gamble in Arizona is 21.

What type of gambling is legal in Arizona?

In Arizona, various forms of gambling are legal, including land-based casinos, the lottery, online casinos and poker, sportsbooks, racing, fantasy sports and bingo.

Is online gambling legal in Arizona?

Sports betting is the only legal way to gamble online in Arizona.

What type of gambling is illegal?

It is considered illegal if the host of the game requires players to participate through buy-ins or re-buys, imposes cover charges, takes a percentage of the money wagered or won by players, or charges rental fees.

