'Old Gays' member says window was shot at; police suspect BB gun involved

The exterior of the home of Robert Reeves, one of the "Old Gays" on TikTok, is shown after it was shattered in the Cathedral City cove on April 19, 2022. Police said they were unable to find any bullet fragments in the area, leading them to believe the shots were from a BB gun.

The home of two members of the “Old Gays” — a group of men who have risen to fame through their viral videos on the social media app TikTok — was shot at Tuesday morning in Cathedral City, according to a member of the group and their manager.

The residence of Robert Reeves, as well as fellow "Old Gays" member Mick Peterson, who rents a room in the house, was shot at just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Cathedral City Cove neighborhood, leaving a glass window next to the front door shattered, manager Ryan Yezak said.

Cathedral City police officers were called to the scene shortly after the incident Tuesday morning, though they were unable to locate any evidence of a firearm discharge, according to Mark Robles, an acting watch commander for the department.

“From the looks of it, there were no bullet fragments or parts of the bullet recovered, so the belief was that it came from a BB gun,” Robles said.

Later Tuesday, Yezak said his husband found a few BB pellets in a wall near the glass window, and Reeves reported the findings to the police department.

The lack of evidence from a firearm means the incident will likely be investigated as a case of vandalism, rather than a shooting, according to Robles.

Still, the group hopes that local law enforcement officials are able to access more nearby camera footage that might reveal details about possible suspects.

While the members do not have evidence to indicate the shooting was targeted, Reeves and Yezak fear that possibility.

“Given their notoriety, and the amount of filming we do outside the house, which is at least once a month or bi-monthly… it just seems a little coincidental," Yezak said.

Reeves also said there is no proof that the incident was targeted, but added he believes it should at least be investigated as a possible hate crime.

“I have a feeling that (it was targeted),” Reeves said. “There’s no proof of that at this point, but the time is suspect to me, because it’s around the time bars close.”

Tom Coulter covers politics and can be reached at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

