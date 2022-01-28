Old grievances haunt Portugal's vote: low pay, stagnation

BARRY HATTON
·4 min read

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Filipe Orfao, a 37-year-old emergency room nurse in Lisbon, voices grievances that have long been heard in Portugal.

The familiar gripes include a tradition of low pay, a public service career structure that thwarts ambitions to get ahead in life, the nagging enticement of going to work abroad instead of staying at home, and politicians’ broken promises of improvement, especially for health workers like Orfao who have weathered the coronavirus pandemic.

Politicians “often talk about us,” Orfao says outside Lisbon’s Hospital Santa Maria, Portugal’s largest hospital. “But in practice, nothing comes of it.”

Ahead of Sunday’s election for a new parliament and government, those vexations are being heard again as the European Union country’s two main parties, the center-left Socialists and the center-right Social Democrats, compete for power. Those two parties have for decades collected around 70% of the vote, alternating in government, and opinion polls suggest a close race this time.

For voters like Orfao, a bigger change in the political landscape might be more welcome, because the same problems have dogged Portugal since the last century.

Portugal's economy has been falling behind the rest of the 27-nation EU since 2000, when its real annual GDP per capita was 16,230 euros ($18,300) compared with an EU average of 22,460 ($25,330).

By 2020, Portugal had edged higher to 17,070 euros ($19,250) while the bloc’s average surged to 26,380 euros ($29,750).

Low wages, meanwhile, have been spurring emigration since the 1960s. Orfao takes home around 1,300 euros ($1,466) a month, which the national statistics agency says is roughly the average pay in Portugal.

Some of Orfao’s colleagues are earning the same they did 15 years ago. Short-term contracts that deny workers, including many nurses, job security are another point of contention.

Over the past 10 years — a period that includes governments run by both the Socialists and the Social Democrats — some 20,000 Portuguese nurses have gone to work abroad, in an unprecedented drain of medical talent.

The Socialist government won a 2019 general election promising better pay and conditions for nurses, but apart from some tinkering with professional categories, it did little to improve nursing jobs. That minority government collapsed last November, halfway through its four-year term, when parliament rejected its 2022 state budget.

The spending plan is key. Portugal, a country of 10.3 million people, is poised to begin deploying 45 billion euros ($50.8 billion) from the EU to help fire up the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The new funds are seen as a new chance for Portugal to make up lost ground.

But the early election, intended to clarify the country’s direction, could backfire and leave Portugal back where it started two months ago — with a vulnerable minority government.

An apparent surge in support for smaller parties means the two main parties will likely have to cut a deal with one or more of them, with an extended period of political horse-trading expected.

“Forming a government has become more difficult because parliament will be more fragmented,” says António Costa Pinto, a professor at Lisbon University’s Institute of Social Sciences.

For Orfao, the Lisbon nurse, being saluted in politicians’ speeches and applauded by the public during the pandemic has been heartwarming. He feels, though, that he and his colleagues deserve more.

He paid for his own specialist ER training, done in his spare time over two years, to work at the state-run Santa Maria hospital. But under the public health service’s restrictive rules on promotions, “I’d have to live to be 120 to reach the pinnacle of my career,” he says.

After the pandemic hit, Orfao began changing his clothes twice after leaving his shift at the ER, dreading he might take the virus home and infect his wife, or his toddler son, or his father who was battling cancer.

Sunday’s ballot is taking place amid a surge in new cases blamed on the highly infectious omicron variant, with hundreds of thousands of infected people confined at home. Authorities are allowing infected people to go to polling stations, with a recommendation they go during a less busy evening time slot.

Orfao isn’t very comfortable with that. Last week he was still mulling whether to cast his vote, even though he thinks he should.

“It makes me uneasy. I can’t deny it,” he says. “They should have taken decisions long beforehand to (hold the election) safely.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coast Guard set to suspend Florida boat search with dozens still missing

    The Coast Guard announced on Thursday that it will suspend its search off the coast of Florida for a capsized boat while dozens are still missing. Coast Guard Commanding Officer Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said that if there is no new information to lead to the survivors of the boat that sank on Sunday, the active search will be suspended at sunset. Thirty-four individuals are still missing, while four bodies have been found and one survivor was...

  • 'Friendly' Endangered Fin Whale Swims Alongside Boat Off California Coast

    Whale watchers enjoyed a close encounter with a beautiful fin whale off the coast of Dana Point, California.This drone video from boat tour agency Capt Dave’s Whale Watching, posted on January 25, shows the whale swimming near their boat.“We love encountering these ‘greyhounds of the sea,’ who are often curious and friendly toward our boats,” wrote Capt Dave’s Whale Watching. “With fin whales, humpbacks, and gray whales all being sighted in the last several days, it’s absolutely a ‘fintastic’ time for whale watching off Dana Point.”Fin whales are the second-largest whale species after blue whales, according to the NOAA, weighing between 40 to 80 tons and measuring from 75 to 85 feet. The species is classified as endangered. Credit: Capt. Dave’s Whale Watching via Storyful

  • Factbox-Historic first: Black women judges who could join the U.S. Supreme Court

    Biden appointed Jackson, 51, to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington last year, a move that put her in contention for a potential Supreme Court nomination. Jackson previously served as a Washington-based U.S. district court judge for eight years, having been appointed by Democratic former President Barack Obama in 2013. Obama also considered her for a vacant Supreme Court position in 2016.

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the court's three liberal justices, will soon resign from the court, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

  • Sotomayor: It's important that Supreme Court not be seen as 'institution for entertainment'

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said that the High Court should not be viewed as an "institution for entertainment."The justice was asked in an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show" how she feels about the Supreme Court entering pop culture and becoming popular with younger people."I do think it's important not to think about the Court as an institution for entertainment," Sotomayor said. "We are there engaged in a very serious...

  • 9 officers shoot man with box cutter, shiny object on Tennessee interstate, police say

    A man died after nine officers opened fire on him on a Tennessee interstate Thursday when he removed what police described as a “shiny cylindrical object” from his pocket.

  • Community college students lose scholarships when life gets busy. This pair wants to fix that

    Students who lose the Tennessee Promise scholarship or miss the deadline to apply would be able to earn the scholarship again if this bill passes.

  • Japan to watch WHO probe of director's alleged racism, abuse

    Japan's government said Friday it will watch the World Health Organization's investigation into staff complaints over racism and abuse by a top Japanese official at the agency but denied it inappropriately received sensitive vaccine information from him. WHO staffers have alleged that Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the U.N. health agency’s top director in the Western Pacific, engaged in unethical, racist and abusive behavior, undermining their efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal complaint filed last October. Recordings obtained by The Associated Press also showed that Kasai, who heads a vast region that includes China and Japan, made derogatory remarks to his staff during meetings based on nationality.

  • Moderna's omicron booster won't be ready before summer

    Moderna's omicron-specific vaccine won't be ready until the summer, the company's chief medical officer said.

  • McConnell: Will give Biden nominee 'fair look'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll give President Biden's Supreme Court justice nominee a fair look. (Jan. 27)

  • UniCredit beats 2021 guidance, renews insurance accords with Allianz

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's UniCredit on Friday reported better-than-expected full-year revenues and underlying profit, despite one-off hits under a new strategy by CEO Andrea Orcel driving a fourth-quarter loss. UniCredit said 2021 revenues came in at 18 billion euros ($20 billion), ahead of its guidance for more than 16 billion euros, and underlying profit at 3.9 billion euros, versus an indication of more than 3.7 billion. Restructuring costs and other charges linked to disposals of non-core assets under a 2022-2024 plan Orcel unveiled on Dec. 9 led UniCredit to post a 1.44 billion euro loss in October-December, above an average forecast of 1.15 billion euros in a company-provided analyst consensus.

  • Biden vows nominee will be 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

    President Joe Biden and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer delivered speeches to officially announce Breyer's retirement on Thursday.

  • Breyer misquotes Gettysburg Address during Supreme Court retirement announcement

    Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer claimed his wife once paid their grandchildren to memorize Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, but he had a little trouble reciting it himself during his retirement announcement Thursday.

  • Clyburn predicts Supreme Court contender J. Michelle Childs would get GOP votes

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) predicted Wednesday that potential Supreme Court nominee J. Michelle Childs would get GOP support in the Senate if President Biden taps her to fill Justice Stephen Breyer's seat on the Supreme Court.News broke on Wednesday that Breyer, who has served on the bench for more than 27 years, will retire at the end of the current term, paving the way for Biden to nominate a Supreme Court justice.Clyburn told...

  • Brown scores 26 as Washington holds off Colorado 60-58

    SEATTLE (AP) The combo of Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. carried Washington enough to hang on to a victory despite a late-game drought by the Huskies. Brown scored 26 points, Matthews added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado on Thursday night. Washington (10-8, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference) won for the fourth time in five games, taking control with a 19-3 run that spanned more than eight minutes of the second half only to watch the Buffaloes rally in the closing minutes.

  • Bentley CEO details $3.4 billion ‘transformation’ for electric vehicle era

    Bentley Motor's transformation to an EV future by 2030 was not just because that's where the luxury automaker believes the market is headed, it also turns its customers want that EV future, right now.

  • Economic Data Puts the EUR and the U.S Dollar Back in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with 4th quarter GDP numbers from Eurozone member states and U.S inflation in focus.

  • Electrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux said on Friday it expected demand this year to be above pre-pandemic levels, but that global supply chain issues would linger, after it posted a drop in fourth-quarter profits. Electrolux, a rival to Whirlpool, had previously warned that global supply chain constraints would be challenging in the fourth quarter and into this year. Operating profit fell to 882 million Swedish crowns ($94.1 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, including costs of 727 million relating to arbitration in a U.S. tariff case.

  • US new home sales jump in December as prices fall

    Sales of new single family homes in December rose to their highest level in 10 months as buyers snapped up cheaper homes in anticipation of higher interest rates. The increase put the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 811,000 for the month, according to the Commerce Department, an 11.9% increase over November's figure, which was revised down to 725,000 from 744,000. The median price of a new home, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, fell to $377,700, last month, its lowest level since June but about 4% higher than December 2020.

  • Curry, Thompson shoot Warriors past Wolves, 124-115

    Stephen Curry found his sweet shooting stroke again after a rough stretch and Klay Thompson kept the pressure on from the perimeter and with drives through the paint, healthy again at last. First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins complemented them both. Curry scored 29 points, Thompson added 23 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 on Thursday night.