Old Hickory House owner, WWII vet George Jackson has died at 91

The Old Hickory House has been an Atlanta-area staple since its first location opened in 1955, and the man behind those restaurants has passed away.

George Jackson first came to Atlanta in 1955 where he opened the first Old Hickory House restaurant along Piedmont Road. After opening another two locations, the only one still in business is the location in Tucker, which opened in 1974.

“The family-run Old Hickory House restaurants have been an Atlanta institution for more than 60 years with 4 family members operating their stores in Atlanta before closing and retiring,” the restaurant’s website said. “The old Forrest Park location was the one who had a scene in the movie ‘Smokey & The Bandit’ filmed in 1977. This scene at the Old Hickory House had Jackie Gleason and Burt Reynolds in it. Gleason ordered a Diablo sandwich which we now serve at our location in Tucker, Georgia. Elvis Presley was another celebrity among others who frequented the Old Hickory Houses in the Atlanta area.”

Jackson was born in Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. He also served in the Navy, becoming a veteran of World War II.

“George loved playing golf with his friends and flying his airplane, the ‘Beach Debonair.’ He flew his wife Diane on her very first flight to meet his mother in Birmingham, Alabama. George enjoyed coming to his restaurant every day to visit with his customers. He considered many of them to be his good friends,” Jackson’s obituary said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jackson was “a longtime member and deacon at Morningside Baptist Church and later an active member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church.” He was also a longtime member of the Northeast Atlanta Lions Club.

Friends and customers took to the restaurant’s Facebook page to leave their memories of Jackson.

“Grateful for what he started. I have memories of going to the old Memorial Drive location, and since I moved away have made it a point to stop into Tucker whenever I can. It’s one of the things I’m looking forward to when we move back. Thank you for sharing your food with us, Mr. Jackson,” John Trimble wrote.

“I enjoyed you sitting with My Mom and I a few years back for lunch. It tickled me for you to tell me that you were looking for a good Pit Man and offered me my job back after 48 years of being Pitman at Candler Road, Old Hickory House. Best job I had as a young teenager and absolutely the best BOSS I ever worked for!! I still have my worker’s permit that you signed for me to work in 1971 when I was 13. RIP Mr. Jackson,” Jeff Jarrett wrote.

“We will miss him and the friendship we shared over the years. He is no longer suffering and that’s a good thing but all who knew him will miss him dearly,” Sandy Hinton said.

Jackson was laid to rest on Monday. He was 91.

Jackson is survived by his wife Diane, his three children, three stepdaughters, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

IN OTHER NEWS: