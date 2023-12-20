Old Highway 80 bridge reopens

Dec. 20—After almost two years, Meridian drivers will once again be able to travel along Old Highway 80 between 65th Avenue and Lovers Lane as construction of a new bridge is finally complete.

At a press conference announcing the bridge reopening, Public Works Director David Hodge said the bridge, which was originally built in 1926, lasted for more than a century before needing to be replaced.

"Many people would say we got our money's worth out of it," he said.

According to information from Waggoner Engineering, which oversaw the project, the bridge was first closed in 2014 for structural issues and reopened in April 2015 with some temporary reinforcements. The bridge was closed again in early 2022.

Construction of the bridge began in January with funding for the work coming from the Mississippi Department of Transportation's Emergency Road and Bridge project. Hodge said the $3.5 million project replaced the old bridge with a wider and more modern structure.

Additionally, Hodge said the old bridge had water and sewer lines suspended beneath it, where as those lines were rerouted under Okatibbee River as part of the new construction.

"We don't have to worry about coming out here and unthawing water lines that are hung up in the air," he said.

Jason McGee, of Joe McGee Construction, which was awarded the project, said the contractor has a long history of bridge work in Meridian and Lauderdale County and wanted to thank the city of Meridian for the opportunity to continue that relationship.

Waggoner Engineering's Ayad Taofik, who was the project manager for the bridge, said he too wanted to thank the city for the opportunity to work on the project.

"We are very proud and honored to be part of the construction of this bridge," he said.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com