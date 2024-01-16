How old are houses in Sacramento? New report shows when most homes were built

Housing across the United States is getting more expensive — and older. Homes in the Sacramento area are no exception.

The median sales price for a single-family home in Sacramento County averages $522,290, according to the most recent home sales and price report from the California Association of Realtors. In Placer County, the median sales price averages $659,000.

A new study from Construction Coverage, which helps builders and real estate professionals with business decisions, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates to “determine the locations with the oldest homes” across the country. Here’s where how old Sacramento homes are and where the metro ranks nationally.

How old are houses in the Sacramento region?

The median age of a house in the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom area is 38 years old, with the median year of houses built in 1984, the study found.

That means about 44% of Sacramento-area homes were built before 1980, and about 4% of homes were built before 1940.

Since 2010, only about 10% of homes in the region have been built.

How do Sacramento-area homes compare to other metros across the United States?

In the United States, the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom area ranked 217th for oldest homes out of 384 metro areas included in the study.

The Sacramento region ranked 19th for oldest homes out of the California’s metros, the study shows.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area topped No. 1 for oldest homes in California, with the median age of a house being 54 years old and the median year of houses built in 1968. While approximately 66% of homes were built before 1980, about 20% were built before 1940. Only about 8% of homes have been built in the area since 2010.

Across the country, Altoona, Pennsylvania, ranked above all other metros.

The median home age of a house in the Pennsylvanian city is 65 years old, with the median year of houses built in 1957. Almost 80% of the city’s homes were built before 1980, and approximately 28% were built before 1940. Since 2010, only about 3% of homes were built.

