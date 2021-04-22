‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

The Lincoln Project attacks Donald Trump in its latest ad (Fox News grab)

The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans-turned-Donald-Trump-critics, has targeted the former president in a TV advert that will air in Palm Beach – where Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is based.

In the ad, launching on Thursday, the group pokes at Mr Trump by calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell the true leader of the Republican Party, claiming the Kentucky lawmaker is going to build another GOP without the former president.

Josh Holmes, Mr McConnell's former chief of staff who now hosts a conservative podcast, was also mentioned, and the group said he "acts like you [Trump] are a nobody and laughs about how Mitch ignores you."

The ad further goes on telling Mr Trump that "now everyone is saying you're old, impotent, [and] an embarrassment."

When calling him impotent, the group was likely claiming Mr Trump lacked political power now that he’s out of office, not that his male fertility was at risk.

If Trump’s such a great business man, why is he letting Josh Holmes make millions selling MAGA to Mitch McConnell? Shouldn’t Donald get a cut? pic.twitter.com/ZwPNk4AOTx — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2021

The Lincoln Project, which formed in 2020 ahead of the presidential election to rally against Mr Trump, told the Palm Beach Post that the group decided to air the ad in Palm Beach because they knew Mr Trump would likely see the commercials. The former president was infamous for dutifully watching Fox & Friends and other Fox News shows, where the new ad will air.

"And they will come to Mar-a-Lago, tricking you with cheap gifts, like a Dollar Store silver bowl," said the commercial narrator, referencing a silver bowl Senator Rick Scott of Florida gifted the president at a recent visit to Mar-a-Lago.

"But in Washington, Mitch runs the party. You made the MAGA movement, Donald, and they are taking it all away from you while using your name to make money."

Story continues

This was the second direct attack the Lincoln Project has launched in Palm Beach, Florida. A few days prior to the 2020 presidential election, the group purchased several billboards with images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on them. The ads insinuated that the couple were delighted by how many Americans died from Covid-19.

Mr Trump has lost some of his access to the MAGA movement after he was banned from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook following the deadly insurrection that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January. Twitter has indicated the president would likely never be allowed back on the site.

The former president, who has resided at Mar-a-Lago since leaving the White House, has instead relied on interviews on cable networks like Fox News and Newsmax to reach supporters.

Thus far, he's indicated that he will likely run for president again in 2024.

Read More

Donald Trump says border crisis could ‘destroy America’

Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

Biden preparing to recognise Armenian genocide, risking backlash from Turkey