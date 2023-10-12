Old Israel rocket attack video miscaptioned; predates current Hamas conflict | Fact check

The claim: Video shows rockets fired during 'new air assault' against Israel

An Oct. 8 video (direct link, archive link) on X, formerly Twitter, shows flashes of light in the night sky above a city skyline.

"BREAKING – Hamas militants started a new air assault on parts of Israel," reads the video's caption.

The video was reposted more than 100 times in four days. Similar posts were shared on Facebook.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The video is miscaptioned. It shows rockets fired at Israel from Gaza during a conflict in May 2021.

Video shows rockets fired at Israel during clashes in May 2021

When the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack against Israel on the morning of Oct. 7, it fired thousands of rockets, overwhelming Israel's sophisticated missile defense system.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

But the X video doesn't show the October crisis. The same video was posted by the social media accounts of the Israel Defense Forces on May 19, 2021, with text that reads, "4,000 rockets fired at Israel in 10 days."

Fact check: Video shows Israeli airstrike in Gaza in May, not current attack

That same month, fighting broke out when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem, the Associated Press reported. The conflict followed days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

A cease-fire agreement eventually brought an end to the 11-day war, but more than 200 people were killed in the fighting. Hamas, along with other militant groups, fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel during the conflict, according to Reuters.

Reuters also debunked the claim.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaperhere.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows rockets fired at Israel during May 2021 clash | Fact check