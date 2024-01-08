The old Masonic lodge in Brownsville gets a makeover. What's in it for the community?

Work is underway on the old West Pensacola Masonic Lodge in Brownsville. The 70-year-old brick building at 3300 W. DeSoto Street has sat empty for years and crews are now gutting it to get it ready for renovation.

Escambia County purchased the two-story, 8,000-square-foot building in 2021 for $90,000. Plans for the space include a library on the first floor and a community meeting room on the second floor. The total cost for the project is $2,095,500.

The building is across the street from the Brownsville Community Center, an area that is at the heart of Escambia County’s efforts to revitalize the neighborhood.

Contractors and Escambia County have started work turning the old Masonic Lodge in Brownsville into the new Brownsville Library on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2024.

In recent, years the county has poured millions into the community including building new sidewalks, a new park and a septic to sewer project for business development. Road resurfacing is also underway in the area and will be finished by August.

The addition of the library and community meeting space, plus a business incubator project planned for the lot across from the old lodge, is all part of Escambia County’s effort to keep the area growing in a positive direction.

Terry Arnette grew up in Brownsville and owns Tommy’s Barber and Style Shop, a business her father ran in the same building on Mobile Highway since 1979. She remembers when the old Mason’s Lodge was a gathering place for neighbors and hopes it will be again.

“The Masonic lodge used to have activities that we loved to go to, fish fries, spaghetti dinners, all that stuff,” said Arnette, adding that the area is improving. “People are starting to work on their properties a lot more and hopefully business is coming this way from downtown. Anything that they could do to improve around here will be appreciated.”

Garry Crook is general manager for Vision Construction, the company renovating the lodge. He said despite its age, the historic building is sturdy and has good bones.

“I thought it was a good idea because it's a landmark there on the corner, but the Masonic lodge is very easily redone because they're so well built. Masonry is what they do,” said Crook. “I think it's a great thing for that area of town. I'm really excited for neighbors there and it's just nice to see it bringing some life back there.”

The architect on the Masonic lodge project, Carter Quina, is excited to be a part of it. He said some of the original windows have been bricked in and they plan to open some of those spaces again, along with adding an elevator among other amenities.

“When you build a library these days, it's not just a bunch of books on the shelf. It really becomes an extension of the neighbors, and they want to use it for community gatherings, for education, and for training,” said Quina. “There's going to be a lot more glass in the building, a very nice new entry door, and we're building a little outside courtyard so there can be a café with outdoor seating as well as indoor. The curb appeal will be greatly improved in a few months.”

Construction is expected to take most of the year and the library could be open by fall.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County guts old Masonic lodge in Brownsville. Here's why.