Year-old Nashville police surveillance contract to get its first public hearing

Nashville residents and the Metro Council will have their first opportunity Tuesday to weigh in on a contract with a surveillance hub company that has been active in Nashville since September 2022.

The city entered into the initial $175,000 contract with Fusus — a company that consolidates video surveillance footage and data from public and participating privately owned sources to create a cloud-based "real-time crime center" — without Metro Council approval.

Now, a new resolution to increase the value of the contract by $250,000 and add an additional year is on the agenda for the council's Jan. 23 meeting. It's a "sole-source" contract, meaning the city did not seek bids from multiple companies. Metro Code requires council approval for any sole-source contracts valued at $250,000 or higher.

While the initial contract with Fusus fell below that amount, Metro Code separately requires a public hearing and council approval for contracts involving certain surveillance technology. Metro staff analysis of the new resolution states the original contract should have been subject to those rules. The Metro Legal Department has "been in contact" with Metro Finance's purchasing division and the Metro Nashville Police Department to "assure public hearings are held going forward" for contracts of this type, the analysis states. Metro Legal Director Wallace Dietz reiterated that statement in an email to The Tennessean.

Fusus technology is currently in use in Nashville as well as at more than 250 law enforcement agencies nationwide, according to MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron.

"We have for years sought video evidence to help identify persons responsible for committing serious crime: murders, armed robberies, burglaries, auto thefts, etc.," Aaron wrote in an email. "Fusus technology helps us to much more quickly and effectively gain video footage to advance criminal investigations."

The council resolution comes as community advisory groups meet to discuss the expansion in Nashville of license plate reader technology, a surveillance tool that has spurred more than a year of intense deliberation over public safety and protections for individuals' constitutional rights and privacy.

Here's what to know about Fusus and the resolution now under Metro Council consideration.

What is Fusus, and how does it work?

Fusus provides products to collect location data and footage from public surveillance cameras like body cameras and license plate readers alongside footage from participating privately owned security systems, forming a hub for "expedited intelligence gathering," according to Metro Council documents.

Private entities can voluntarily register their security cameras with MNPD through the Fusus platform, creating a map of registered devices that police can then use to find potential video footage sources near the location of a crime or incident. Authorized MNPD employees have access to the map, which allows police to quickly request footage from camera owners. Those private owners choose whether or not to share their footage with police.

Rather than officers traveling to businesses or residences and manually downloading footage, it can be sent directly to MNPD through Fusus and requires no special software for officers to view, regardless of the type of surveillance system that captured the footage, Aaron wrote.

Fusus also offers devices that allow residents and businesses to integrate their security systems with MNPD's platform, giving police direct access to the cameras' livestream footage under certain circumstances.

MNPD does not currently use the panic button or live feature, Aaron wrote in an email. Calls for service are routed through the Department of Emergency Communications.

Devices range in cost from simple models at $200 to devices that can handle data from dozens of cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities for $5,000, according to MNPD's Fusus website. Fusus can link to private security cameras, Ring doorbell cameras and closed-circuit television surveillance.

MNPD is already registered with Ring Neighbors, which allows Ring users to provide video to the MNPD when they believe their cameras have captured crime evidence, Aaron wrote.

An interactive map of South Bend, Indiana, captured on Dec. 14, 2022, shows how the Fusus system is used for real-time tracking.

Private entities that choose to purchase and install a Fusus device retain control over if and when the camera's livestreams or recorded video footage are available to police, according to the company's website. Fusus offers panic buttons (physical and via smart phone app) that can alert first responders and begin transmitting live footage from security cameras to police when activated.

There are currently 1,006 cameras registered with Fusus and 268 cameras integrated with Fusus devices in Nashville, according to MNPD's Fusus portal. Of the 268 integrated cameras, 136 are MNPD safety cameras.

Fusus' system can collect data and video feeds from traffic cameras, license plate readers, body cameras, gunshot detectors, law enforcement geolocators (for officers and cars), and security feeds from private businesses and residents who agree to participate. Those feeds are available in physical "crime centers" or via an app that allows first responders to view and transmit live footage.

Fusus encrypts transmitted and stored data to levels that adhere to federal security standards, according to the company's website. The platform is hosted in Amazon WebServices GovCloud, which is used by U.S. government agencies and other organizations for handling sensitive data.

An interactive map shows how city-owned cameras in South Bend, Indiana, can be used in a Fusus system to support a real-time crime center.

How Fusus is used in Metro Schools

Metro Nashville Public Schools and MNPD already have an agreement in place allowing police to access livestreams from MNPS cameras through Fusus in active shooter or other emergency situations.

The agreement lays out restrictions on when police can access MNPS cameras, the number of officers with the ability to access them and requirements for documenting each time police access those cameras, according to a report from the Metro Nashville Community Review Board. It also places parameters around how data collected from MNPS cameras can be used.

Review board calls for more transparency around surveillance

In a 16-page report published Thursday, Nashville's Community Review Board (formerly the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board) called for the city to create policies specifying how Fusus technology can be used.

While Metro does have policy in place restricting the use and retention of license plate reader data and other evidence, according to the report, Metro Code does not specifically contemplate rules for how long police can retain footage and data collected from privately owned security cameras. The board said that results in "concerningly ambiguous" data management protocols.

"A police surveillance apparatus at the scale of what Fusus advertises without policy could lead to potential issues regarding constitutional protections, privacy erasure, and lack of community trust," the report states.

MNPD collects and stores only video that is evidence in a criminal investigation, Aaron wrote, and state law and courts determine how that footage is retained. Fusus can only access MNPD data with the department's permission, he added. The department monitors access via an audit log.

Other cities have policies restricting how footage and data collected specifically through Fusus can be accessed, used and stored. The Lexington, Kentucky, police department places limits on how many police personnel have access to Fusus and defines specific conditions for access, according to the report.

The Minneapolis Police Department's policy requires a list of public areas captured via live video feed to be released to the public and bars the use of facial recognition technology (while Fusus itself has stated it does not employ facial recognition, police departments could choose to use such technology in conjunction with Fusus). Some policies also set limits on how long footage can be retained and for what reasons, and clarify who owns footage from private cameras collected through Fusus.

Aaron said MNPD "has NO interest in any facial recognition technology."

The Community Review Board's analysis raises several questions: How many MNPD officers will have access to the Fusus platform, and what training will they receive? What limits will be placed on sharing Fusus data with other entities?

The board called for Metro to hold public forums to educate the public about Fusus and demonstrate its functions, release a list of locations with cameras linked to Fusus, and include the board in audit processes.

"There needs to be more transparency, communication, and trust with the community on what Fusus is, especially since members of the public can buy into Fusus from a Fusus-run MNPD website," the report states. "Private partners in Nashville must know what kind of deal they are entering with MNPD and Fusus when purchasing the technology, and the Nashville community needs to know the full extent of the technology surveilling them, in both public and private spaces."

