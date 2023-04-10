Old National Bank shooting in Louisville kills 4, injures 9: Mapping the shooting

Louisville metro Police stand outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday morning. The bank was the site of a mass shooting in the city's downtown.

At least four people and a gunman died and nine others were wounded in an early morning bank shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday. Among the injured were two police officers, one critically

The gunman was reported killed, but circumstances are not yet known. Police identified him as Connor Sturgeon, 25, a full-time bank employee since June 2021, according to a LinkedIn account.

The shooting took place at about 8:30 a.m. inside the Old National Bank, 333 Main St., in downtown Louisville. The gunman used a rifle, police said.

The bank, which is closed on Mondays, is located on the ground floor of a building that includes businesses and residences. It's near Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

Four victims identified

Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the four people killed in the shooting are:

Tommy Elliott, 63

Jim Tutt Jr., 64

Josh Barrick, 40

Juliana Farmer, 45

Nine people were hospitalized, University of Louisville Hospital spokeswoman Heather Fountaine said in a statement.

Three people were discharged and one of the police officers was in critical condition, Fountaine said.

Here is what we know about bank shooting

All times are approximate.

8:30 a.m.

Police receive reports of active shooter inside Old National Bank.

8:33 a.m.

Officers respond within minutes and exchange gunfire with shooter.

9:15 a.m.

On Twitter, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg urges public to avoid the area.

10:15 a.m.

Louisville police report danger to the public is over and that "the suspected shooter has been neutralized."

The incident is still under investigation. Agents from the Louisville branch of the FBI and from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting Louisville police.

The incident is the 15th mass shooting this year in which four or more victims were killed, according to a USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University database.

Hours after the bank shooting, a second, unrelated shooting was reported about a mile away at the Jefferson Community and Technical College, 109 East Broadway in Louisville. One person was reported killed and another injured.

SOURCE USA TODAY Network reporting and research; Associated Press

