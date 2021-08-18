Old Navy changing sizes for women's clothes to make them more inclusive with 'BODEQUALITY' launch

Old Navy is redefining the sizes of its women’s clothes to make them more inclusive.

The retailer announced the Aug. 20 launch of “BODEQUALITY” Wednesday and said it will be “the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles” with no price difference.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” Old Navy president and CEO Nancy Green said in a statement. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs.”

Old Navy said it will transform its 1,200-plus stores and online shops into “fully size-integrated shopping experiences” and every store will offer all women’s styles in sizes 0-28 with no special sections. There also will be mannequins in sizes four, 12 and 18.

Online Women’s and Women’s Plus collections will merge and sizes 00-30 will be available and clothes will be showcased on models in sizes four, 12 and 18. There also will be a “new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size.”

Alison Partridge Stickney, Old Navy head of women’s and maternity merchandising, called the launch a “transformative moment for our brand and the fashion industry.”

“We set out to understand what women of all sizes wanted from fashion and the shopping experience and were inspired to revolutionize every area of our business – from how we fit and design our products, to how we communicate to customers in stores and online – to ensure that all women feel welcome and represented,” Partridge Stickney said in a statement.

With the launch, Old Navy says it "reinvented its fit process and size standards to create the brand’s most democratic, comfortable, and consistent size run and fit ever."

Updating the waistband pitch so jeans won't gap and adjusting sleeve openings so bras won't show are among the changes.

Learn more about the launch at Oldnavy.com/bodequality.

