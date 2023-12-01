Old Newsboys Day raises money for meals at Salvation Army

Dec. 1—WATERTOWN — On Friday, you might have driven past someone waving around a copy of the Watertown Daily Times newspaper and talking to passersby.

That is because it was the 77th anniversary of the Old Newsboys Day fundraiser, where volunteers took to the streets to sell donated copies of The Watertown Daily Times newspaper for at or above its $3 cover price, to anyone wishing to support the Salvation Army — one of the region's most uplifting organizations.

The event is now dedicated in honor of David L. Bonney, who worked in the Times circulation department and was the organizer of the annual fundraiser for four decades. He died on July 16, 2022, at the age of 76.

Although Bonney is no longer here to organize the event, his passion for working on behalf of the community continues on.

Paul A. Simmons, president of the Watertown Salvation Army Board of Directors, said that their goal for this year was to raise between $25,000 to $30,000. By 2 p.m. Friday they were already halfway there, and Simmons said they would certainly be reaching their goal.

David Dailey, an organizer of the event, said that the money will continue to "trickle in over the next few weeks," as donations are made.

Simmons said that the Salvation Army currently provides around 250 meals a day, five days a week — and some days the number is even higher, reaching up to 540 meals.

With that many people in need of meals, the Salvation Army can use all the help it can get to keep helping the community.

"We love doing it. We are okay doing it. It's terrible that kind of need is in this area," he said.

He said that the Old Newsboys Day will provide around 15,000 meals.