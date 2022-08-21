Old Orchard Beach man faces new child abuse charges

Aug. 21—An Old Orchard Beach man arrested and charged with abusing a Sanford child this month is also accused of assaulting a South Portland boy and his mother.

Joshua Ouellette, 24, faces new felony assault charges for hurting a 3-year-old boy and choking the child's mother in South Portland, Channel 8 WMTW reported.

Ouellette was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with assault and aggravated assault for abusing a 2-year-old child in Sanford during a July 24 incident. The child's wrists were broken as a result of the violence, police said.

The South Portland attack allegedly took place on July 29, WMTW reported.

In court documents, Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Moynihan said the allegations against Ouellette are serious, including strangling a family or household member, felony assault of the 3-year-old and use of heroin, WMTW reported.