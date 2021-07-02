Old Orchard Beach woman charged with striking husband with motor vehicle

Jul. 2—Old Orchard Beach police have charged a local woman with striking her husband with a motor vehicle during a confrontation early Wednesday morning.

Tamara E. Kiernan, 60, of Old Orchard Beach was being held at the York County Jail without bail, according to a news release Thursday by Capt. David Hemingway. Domestic violence aggravated assault is a Class B felony.

Kiernan's husband, who is not being identified, was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Hemingway.

"It is believed the incident stemmed from a confrontation between the two subjects which began at their residence located on Temple Avenue near where the victim was located," Hemingway said.

Police are continuing their investigation of the incident, which was reported around 12:33 a.m. Wednesday.