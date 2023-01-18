Old photos of Iranian killer's hanging falsely linked to anti-govt protests

Rachel YAN, AFP Hong Kong
·2 min read
Warning: graphic content

Photos of an Iranian man put to death in 2007 for killing a judge are circulating in social media posts falsely linking his execution to anti-government protests that have rocked Iran since September 2022. While Iran has handed down a rash of death sentences over the protests, the photos of Majid Kavousifar with a noose around his neck are presented in a false context.

"Young Iranian man Majid Kavossifar (sic) was hanged by authorities for participating in the hijab protests," reads a simplified Chinese tweet posted on January 11, 2023.

"Facing the noose, the hero showed no fear, even smiled and said to the crowd: 'Even if I was executed a hundred times, I would still come back and do the same thing'."

The photos show a man with a noose around his neck smiling and waving.

Warning

Show

Screenshot of the Twitter post

Hide

Authorities have arrested thousands of people in the wave of demonstrations that began with the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22.

The Iranian Kurdish woman had been arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the regime's strict dress code for women.

The judiciary has confirmed 18 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the "riots", according to an AFP tally based on official announcements. Four have been executed.

The photos circulated widely on social media in similar posts, including on Twitter, Weibo, Facebook, the Chinese version of TikTok Douyin and on US platform Gettr.

2007 execution

Reverse image and keyword searches found a similar photo in AFP's archives.

According to the photo caption, the picture shows Majid Kavousifar, an Iranian man hanged in the capital Tehran on August 2, 2007 alongside his nephew Hossein Kavousifar for murdering a judge.

AFP reported on the hangings at the time, which marked the first known public executions in Tehran in five years.

Hassan Moghaddas, who worked at the "guidance" court, which handles sensitive cases of "moral corruption", was murdered in August 2005 by the two gunmen when he climbed into his car after work in the middle of a busy business district.

Below is a comparison of the photos circulating in a false context on social media (left) and AFP's photo (right).

Warning

Show

Comparison of the photos circulating in a false context on social media (left) and AFP's photo (right)

Hide

AFP has previously debunked another photo of Majid Kavousifar which circulated in posts falsely linking his execution to preaching in Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • Lunar New Year rush starts in China after virus rules lifted

    Hairdresser Wang Lidan is making an emotional Lunar New Year journey from Beijing to her hometown in northeastern China — her first in three years after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests. The relaxation of restrictions let loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China’s most important time for family gatherings. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns.

  • Video of Indian singer shared in false posts about storied confidant of Pakistan's late ruler Yahya Khan

    A video of a woman singing a Hindi-language song has been shared in social media posts that falsely claim it shows an influential Pakistani woman who held sway over a past military ruler and controlled key civil and military appointments. The woman in the video is in fact an Indian singer, who has expressed displeasure over her work being credited to someone else.The 59-second video was posted here on Facebook on January 4, 2023 and has since been viewed more than 4,100 times.The Urdu caption on

  • Davos 2023: Saudi FM says Riyadh trying to find path to dialogue with Iran

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the kingdom was trying to find a path to dialogue with Iran as the best way to resolve differences. He said a decision by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to focus on their economies and development was a "strong signal to Iran and others in the region that there is a pathway beyond traditional arguments and disputes towards joint prosperity". The Middle East's leading Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers, Saudi Arabia and Iran have for years vied for influence in a rivalry that has played out across the region in events such as the conflicts in Yemen and Syria and in Lebanon.

  • World Food Program chief: Somali famine slowed, not avoided

    The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program says support from donors like the United States and Germany have allowed it to postpone — though not entirely avert — famine in Somalia but stressed that “we’re not out of this yet.” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said countries in the Horn of Africa have faced “unprecedented climate impact” from years of drought, and the U.N. agency had been expecting to announce famine in Somalia before donors “stepped up in magnificent ways.”

  • Oil demand to hit record level this year as China reopens, says IEA

    The energy watchdog lifted its forecast for oil-demand growth this year by nearly 200,000 barrels a day to 1.9 million barrels a day.

  • CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments: Bank of America

    Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. "The Hash" panel discusses the report and the outlook for CBDC adoption.

  • Afghan women are flocking to virtual learning amid Taliban’s university ban

    Afghan women are finding avenues to pursue their education as the Taliban continues to crack down on women’s rights, recently banning female students from going to university. Since the Taliban took over in August 2021, women’s rights in education have been suppressed for girls of all ages, from secondary school to university. The Taliban’s harsh…

  • Fugitive's arrest like a 'quake,' but Mafia very resilient

    Matteo Messina Denaro's long record as a killer — turncoat mobsters said he'd boast of enough murders to fill a cemetery — greatly burnished his credentials among his peers as a major boss in the Sicilian Mafia. After 30 years eluding capture while still running much of the Mafia's affairs, he was arrested Monday at a Palermo clinic, where the convicted mobster was receiving chemotherapy. “What will happen in detail, we can't know,” Palermo Prosecutor General Lia Sava, said on Rai state radio about the future of the Mafia.

  • Watch: California Floods Leave Behind Washed Away Houses, Submerged Cars

    Homes were destroyed by mudslides and cars were trapped by floods as heavy rains pummeled California on Monday. Forecasters say it would be the end of a series of storms that have hit the state since Christmas. Photo: Caroline Brehman/Shutterstock

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly higher in its second trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Corus Entertainment, Sinclair Broadcasting, and ExxonMobil -- plunged 18%, rose 5%, and climbed 2%, respectively, averaging out to a 3.

  • Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandson pays tribute to her late husband Frank in sweet football post

    Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson matches late grandfather Frank Gifford in NFL throwback photos.

  • Biden admin releases first plan to support Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian communities

    The Biden administration on Tuesday released its first national agenda aimed at addressing the range of disparities that Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pac

  • UN's top woman in Afghanistan for talks on Taliban crackdown

    The highest-ranking woman in the United Nations arrived in Kabul on Tuesday at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, the U.N. agency promoting gender equality and women’s rights, and Assistant Secretary General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

  • Israeli Culture Minister Threatens To Claw Back State Funding From Local Doc ‘Two Kids A Day’ Exploring Detention Of Palestinian Children

    Israel’s newly appointed Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar has lashed out against Israeli filmmaker David Wachsmann’s award-winning documentary Two Kids A Day, probing the country’s detention of Palestinian children in the West Bank, and is threatening to take back its state funding. The minister, who took up office in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new […]

  • Ghana country profile

    Provides an overview of Ghana, including basic facts and key events for this west African country.

  • Report: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury agree to fight on Feb. 25

    Report: Jake Paul and fellow social media star Tommy Fury have agreed to fight on Feb. 25.

  • China's Lunar New Year travel to boost economy after COVID crunch

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Urban workers crowded train stations across China's largest cities on Tuesday as travel for Lunar New Year holidays hit high gear, an early sign of economic recovery as officials confirmed a plunge due to COVID-19 curbs. The world's second-largest economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, data showed on Tuesday, dragging 2022 growth down to one its worst performances in nearly half a century after three years of COVID restrictions and lockdowns. With mass travel for the Lunar New Year possible for the first time in nearly three years after the relaxing of some of the world's tightest COVID curbs, the economy stands to gain from hundreds of thousands of people a day spending more as they return to China's hinterland.

  • Wall Street Is Wrong About Boeing Stock; It Could Soar in 2023

    There's still plenty of upside potential for the stock if management executes on its plans in the coming years.

  • Oil production picking up in second-largest U.S. shale field

    Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records. Output in the Eagle Ford shale field tanked in 2020, but has returned to growth with an average increase per month of about 17,000 barrels per bay (bpd) in the back half of 2022, according to U.S. government data. Output in the Eagle Ford is expected to rise between 25,000 to 40,000 barrels per day, said Alexandre Ramos-Peon, head of shale well research at Rystad Energy.

  • Should you worry about lichens, moss, algae on trees?

    Now that deciduous trees are bare, trunks and branches have taken center stage, and you might be noticing nuances and irregularities that evaded your attention over the summer. For instance, what are those green masses growing on your trees? Because they usually grow on stressed or declining trees, many people assume these organisms are responsible for making their trees sick.