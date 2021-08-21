Old Point Financial's (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of September to US$0.13, which will be 8.3% higher than last year. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Old Point Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Old Point Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 17.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Old Point Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.1% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Old Point Financial has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Old Point Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Old Point Financial stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

