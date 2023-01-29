Old railway site in Cheltenham to be turned into green wildlife corridor

More than 3,000 trees are being planted to create a wildlife corridor on a disused railway site in Cheltenham.

It is part of a five-year project funded by Gloucestershire County Council and the Forestry Commission's Local Authority Treescape Fund.

Trees and shrubs will be planted along a 1.88 acre plot of land between Cheltenham Bournside School and Canterbury Walk.

It is hoped the project will transform the "neglected" former railway line.

Mixed native broadleaf trees including hazel, hawthorn, beech and oak trees will be planted at the site as well as hedgerow plants.

Pupils from Bournside School have been involved in the planting.

Gareth Taylor, assistant head teacher at the school, said the students were "delighted to be involved".

"The new corridor is in addition to the 400-plus trees planted on the school's site last year, and both projects have provided a fantastic opportunity to inspire learning about trees, wood life and wildlife," he said.

"It will create a lasting legacy for future generations and the local community."

Pupils from the school will also help with the continued maintenance of the area.

David Gray, the county council cabinet member responsible for the environment, said he was "delighted" the wildlife corridor is being made.

