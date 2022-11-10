Old Saybrook contractor pleads guilty to tax evasion

Nov. 10—OLD SAYBROOK — A local contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of tax evasion in federal court in Hartford.

Dimitrios "Jimmy" Kassimis, 58, faces a maximum prison term of five years when he is sentenced. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

In a press release, Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Joleen D. Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, said court documents and statements show that between 2018 and 2021, Kassimis did not report personal or business federal income tax returns or employment tax returns for his businesses. He also failed to report income from cashed checks made payable to his businesses, did not issue IRS Forms 1099 or W-2 to his employees and paid some employees in cash. The tax loss to the IRS for the 2018 through 2021 tax years was $233,086.

Kassimis owns and operates various entities related to his construction business, including Allstate Contracting Group and JRC Renovations.