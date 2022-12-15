Old Saybrook cop arrested after allegedly using police system to find woman

An Old Saybrook police officer was charged Wednesday with illegally using a law enforcement system to get woman’s name from her car registration after he saw her shopping, according to police.

Officer Josh Zarbo was arrested after he allegedly accessed the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Teleprocessing (COLLECT) system to obtain vehicle registration information for personal gain.

Zarbo was placed on paid administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was stripped from him on Nov. 29 while police investigated the complaint. Following the criminal investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with third-degree computer crime.

Zarbo was stationed on a patrol shift at Walmart in Old Saybrook on Nov. 25, or Black Friday, when he called a plate number into dispatch, according to police. He used the information to find a woman’s name and follow her on Instagram, according to the warrant for his arrest.

“The Old Saybrook Police Department takes our responsibility to ensure that Department Employees are adhering to workplace expectations and the law very seriously.” Old Saybrook Chief Michael Spera said.

An administrative investigation into the incident is still active. Zarbo remains on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, police said.