Old Saybrook officer on leave after pub fight arrest

An Old Saybrook officer who state police said shoved his stepbrother and choked another man in an Essex bar is on administrative leave.

Tyler Schulz, 29, turned himself in for arrest on a charge of breach of peace March 3. He was released on a promise to appear in Superior Court in Middletown for his arraignment the next day and is scheduled to return to court April 22, court records show.

He is on paid leave from the department pending an internal affairs investigation, Chief Michael A. Spera said Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the incident happened about 12:15 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Scotch Plains Tavern. Schulz walked up to his stepbrother, got in his face and shoved him backward, the warrant said.

He then put his hands around the neck of another man who jumped in between the two to separate them, it said, leaving red marks.

Neither man was seriously injured, and both, plus the tavern manager, declined to press charges, the warrant said. The arrest was made because it was considered an act of domestic violence.

The incident stemmed from an ongoing problem between the two men, according to the warrant. Witnesses also told police Schulz was drunk.

His lawyer, Rob Britt, declined to comment on the charge Thursday.

“Because the matter’s pending, I’ll reserve my comments for the courtroom,” Britt said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.