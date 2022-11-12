Old Saybrook police arrest New Britain man in connection to a series of ATM thefts

Nov. 12—OLD SAYBROOK — A New Britain man was arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and 41 other criminal charges following a spree of ATM thefts across the state.

After an extensive investigation by the police department, Jose A. Malave, 34, of 174 Broad St., is linked to nine ATM thefts in Old Saybrook, New London, Old Lyme, Mansfield, Coventry , Norwalk, West Haven, East Haven, Centerbrook and East Hartford.

The thefts occurred from Dec. 1 to 6 in 2021.

The investigation followed the theft of an ATM machine from the Henny Penny convenience store and gas station located at 583 Boston Post Road on Dec. 6, 2021.

During the theft, Malave led a crew that smashed the windows of the convenience store, tied a rope to the ATM machine inside that was attached to their stolen car outside and then drove off ripping the ATM machine out of the store through the glass doors causing significant damage.

Chief of Police Michael A. Spera said similar methods were used during the thefts in the other towns and cities.

"This is an example of good old fashion police work combined with the use of today's technology," Spera said in the news release. "As a society we must not let criminals who invade our communities in an attempt to destroy the quality of life we enjoy get away; they must be brought to justice."

Malave is being held on a $500,000 court set bond.