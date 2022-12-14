Old Saybrook police charge N.J. woman with defrauding elderly man out of $164,284

Dec. 14—OLD SAYBROOK — Police announced Tuesday that they have made a second arrest in the case of a a 94-year-old resident who was the victim of a $164,284 embezzlement.

Police said that in February, the victim reported having the money stolen from their checking account.

Police said they found three people had created a fraudulent online account through the victim's account and had a checkbook sent to New Jersey.

Police said they served 10 search and seizure warrants at various financial institutions, and found that Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, N.J., had fraudulently written and cashed checks she obtained from the victim's account.

Police said Crawford was observed on video surveillance footage in New Jersey depositing and withdrawing the fraudulently obtained funds from her own bank account. She has now been charged with two counts each of of second-degree forgery and first-degree larceny.

Police said detectives returned Crawford from New Jersey Tuesday after she was taken into custody on their warrant. She is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Middletown Superior Court Wednesday.

Police had previously charged Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of with second-degree forgery and and third-degree larceny. His case is still pending.

Police said Vitaliy Litvinenko, 35, of Vancouver, Wash. remains at large in connection with the case.

"This was a very lengthy and complex investigation conducted by Detective First Class (Eric) Williams", said Police Chief Michael Spera. "We will not tolerate our elderly citizens being targeted by criminals. We will use every tool we have to protect them and bring those to justice who prey on our most trusting and vulnerable residents."