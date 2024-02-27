Old shipwreck begins to break up in sea off Orkney

The wreckage of an old wooden ship which washed up on an Orkney beach is beginning to break up in the sea.

Attempts to rescue the separated pieces began on Sanday on Monday afternoon.

It is thought a recent storm released the well-preserved wreck of the vessel - which could date from the 1700s - from the seabed.

An Edinburgh-based archaeology firm will arrive at the end of the week to record and sample what is left of the ship.

The large section of the wreck that was discovered had its timbers held together with large wooden pegs in a style understood to have been commonly used as far back as the 16th Century.

It is hoped the timber can be preserved and that further investigation will reveal more about the ship.

Sanday author and historian Myra Stockton has catalogued about 200 shipwrecks around the island, dating as far back as 1596.

Her records identify 14 ships lost near the beach where the wreckage has washed up.